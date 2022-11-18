Newly elected St. Louis Park School Board members are looking ahead as they continue examining the way district schools operate.
Both candidates who the board had previously appointed earlier this year to fill vacancies also won the right to keep their seats during a special election Nov. 8. Sarah Davis won voter approval to continue in a term that runs through 2025 and Virginia Mancini received the nod from constituents to serve the remainder of a term that goes until the end of 2023.
In a statement, Davis said, “I am honored, humbled and deeply grateful to have earned the trust and support of our community to serve on our school board. St. Louis Park is a community that deeply values our children and our schools. And this election decisively demonstrated that we are a community committed to equity and educational excellence for all.”
Davis said she is committed to serving with transparency and accountability while working to advance the community’s vision for its schools.
“I am excited to continue my work to ensure that every child in our community has access to an excellent education, advocating for our educators to have the resources that they need, embedding equity into all of our district functions, and elevating the voices of families and community members,” wrote Davis, who is executive director of the Legal Rights Center. “I also look forward to continuing my work on our policies to ensure that they are clear, accessible and align with our district’s values.”
Mancini reflects
In an interview, Mancini said voters are returning her to the work of the board, which includes a priority for a strategic plan relating to racial equity transformation.
“I really think that by electing me, they’re just affirming the value that they have of a classroom teacher’s voice on the school board because classroom teachers live with the realities of public education,” said Mancini, who works as an English language arts teacher at Mahtomedi Middle School.
She said she believes public education is in a fragile state currently not only because of the ramifications of remote learning during the pandemic but also as a result of political attacks on public education in some communities.
“Teachers are leaving, and very few students want to become educators,” Mancini said. “I think that there are organizations and there were candidates out there who are intent on attacking policies that create safe and welcoming school communities. I think that they’re also looking to defund and privatize public institutions like public education, and I really believe that public schools are treasures. They are the heart of our community. And they face challenges that we all need to pull together as a community to face.”
She added, “I think by electing me, voters have really affirmed that they believe that I can provide hope and leadership in protecting what makes St. Louis Park Public Schools so special.”
When the district makes the schools welcoming to students, they are also making it welcoming to staff, family members and community members, Mancini said. She indicated that many educators are struggling to meet the academic, social and emotional needs of their students.
“When you support teachers, and you get them the resources that they need to do their job to the best of their ability, you will have more resilient teachers and more joyful teachers, and that will have a positive impact on students’ well-being,” Mancini said.
Appropriate funding levels are a part of supporting teachers, she added as she expressed optimism that Gov. Tim Walz would propose a state budget that would close funding gaps for special education and increase funding for early childhood education. She noted that special education teachers are leaving the profession at particularly high rates as a result of high workload demands.
As an educator for 24 years, Mancini said broadly about schools, “The needs right now are the greatest I’ve ever seen.”
Mancini said the local school board could not guarantee sufficient funding would be available to meet needs but suggested it should engage in community conversations with students and community members to ensure their voices are heard and learn about the impact that district policies have on them.
She noted that, as a school board member, she attended a meeting with the St. Louis Park High School Parent Engagement Advisory Committee, which raised questions about whether the group should organize a volunteer effort to help support students and teachers as planned construction creates challenges. For example, the group suggested volunteers could help teachers pack when they need to move into different rooms and could ensure snacks and lunch are readily available.
The board chose St. Louis Park-based Knutson Construction as its construction management firm because of its history of engaging the community and having clear, transparent communications with stakeholders, Mancini said.
“We can continue to reach out to community members, meeting community members where they are and hearing their stories and hearing their thoughts,” Mancini said. “I think that’s going to be an important way that we get through this.”
