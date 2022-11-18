sl13NWschoolboardvotersguide_SarahDavis.jpg

Newly elected St. Louis Park School Board members are looking ahead as they continue examining the way district schools operate.

Both candidates who the board had previously appointed earlier this year to fill vacancies also won the right to keep their seats during a special election Nov. 8. Sarah Davis won voter approval to continue in a term that runs through 2025 and Virginia Mancini received the nod from constituents to serve the remainder of a term that goes until the end of 2023.

