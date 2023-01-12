In this new year, St. Louis Park has a new chief at the head of its police department.
As outgoing St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey departs, Mayor Jake Spano said the chief is leaving the department with a team capable of taking over. Among that team, Bryan Kruelle will serve in the top department role going forward.
Kruelle has been with the police department for 18 years. Before he turned to policing, he worked in accounting and finance. City Manager Kim Keller selected Kruelle as police chief following a national search, according to Spano.
“The best person to lead our police department was right here in our police department,” Spano said. “To our residents, I just want you all to know that you got the best of the best.”
Kruelle said he left his previous career to pursue his dream of working in policing with the unwavering support of his family and friends.
He served as a patrol officer, investigator, sergeant and lieutenant before becoming deputy chief about three years ago.
In that role, a city staff report says, “(Kruelle) played a critical role in developing and implementing the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as helping the department navigate a very challenging period in law enforcement. This included updating departmental systems for hiring, training, reporting, outreach, policies and procedures, crime response, wellness, partnership building, and race equity and inclusion.”
Panelists who included diverse groups from the police department and community said Kruelle “brings enthusiasm, humility, expertise, and a capacity for change” while demonstrating “deep integrity and character,” valuing diversity and providing honesty and accountability, according to the staff report.
Keller said to Kruelle after his oath of office, “I am so looking forward to your leadership, your optimism, your creativity, your depth of practical knowledge. This is a powerful combination to put together, and it’s one that’s going to lead us well into the coming years.”
Kruelle wants the department to build upon past work to improve, Keller said. He prioritizes mentorship and leadership development throughout the ranks, particularly for women and employees of color, she added.
To Kruelle, Keller said, “We move at the speed of trust, and you are trusted.”
Spano expressed confidence that Kruelle will expand the St. Louis Park Police Department’s culture to “make it even stronger than it’s been before.”
Kruelle took a moment to address the community.
“We in the police department are honored to serve you, and nothing is more important than your trust,” Kruelle said. “I, along with the rest of our department are committed to being the standard in policing by continuing to advance meaningful relationships with all of our stakeholders, committed to creating safe communities for everyone and fostering a police culture that is reflective of our community’s values and ideals.”
Staff of the department work in challenging and often dangerous circumstances, he said.
To police representatives at the ceremony, Kruelle said, “When they need us, you don’t just show up. You arrive with such professionalism, empathy, humility, skill and compassion. I am here to support you.”
Reflecting further on the profession, Kruelle said, “Police work has always been difficult – probably more difficult now than it has ever been. But with challenge comes great opportunity. We are in that moment. I am inspired by this moment, optimistic about both our present and our future in this great city, but also (about) our policing profession. There is so much work to be done, and I’m excited about that. I commit myself to working hard and supporting others as we continue to advance policing here in St. Louis Park and beyond.”
Kruelle is the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police representative to the Hennepin Justice Integration Program, a field commander of the West Command Mobile Field Force that includes most law enforcement agencies in the county and is a board member for Relate Counseling Centers. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Valparaiso University, a master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University and is working on a doctorate in leadership from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
