New St. Louis Park police chief pursued his dream in policing after changing careers - 1

City Clerk Melissa Kennedy swears in Bryan Kruelle as the new St. Louis Park police chief Dec. 19 at City Hall. (Submitted photo courtesy of the city of St. Louis Park)

In this new year, St. Louis Park has a new chief at the head of its police department.

As outgoing St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey departs, Mayor Jake Spano said the chief is leaving the department with a team capable of taking over. Among that team, Bryan Kruelle will serve in the top department role going forward.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments