The St. Louis Park School District may ask voters for more money after the cost of several building projects increased dramatically.
Voters approved a nearly $101 million bond referendum in 2017 for all district buildings. However, that may not be enough. Several of the last upgrades funded by a referendum have increased about 80%, from the original projection of $20.5 million to a revised estimate of $37 million.
“We feel bad, but we want to be upfront and transparent and just let you know that we’re doing what we can, and we will get as much as we can done,” Facilities Manager Tom Bravo told the St. Louis Park School Board last month.
At St. Louis Park High School, a kitchen renovation and addition increased in cost from $6.4 million to $11.7 million. Ten high school classroom upgrades went from an estimated price of $3 million to $5.5 million. Work to renovate the media center increased a smaller percentage, from $5.5 million to $6.7 million, but the high school student commons project more than tripled, from $2.9 million to $9.4 million.
The cost of a renovation at Central Community Center for a relocated district office had a price hike from $1.6 million to $2.1 million while a renovation at the building for adult basic education increased from $1.1 million to $1.6 million.
Bravo said the district will have completed more than half of the overall improvements by the end of this summer, a milestone he called “a tremendous feat.”
However, he said construction costs have overall risen 6% annually in recent years. He attributed the increase to “riots and natural disasters” – prompting an increased demand in products like plywood – as well as pandemic impacts. The cost of metals has been increasing 15-25%.
A building code change is one of the biggest impacts, particularly at the high school. The new rule states that additions to certain buildings in the region, particularly schools, need to contain a storm shelter capable of withstanding wind of 250 mph or more due to the possibility of tornadoes.
“That’s going to really put a burden on the cost for additions that we have to do,” Bravo said.
He later added, “The storm shelter is really hitting a lot of school districts, and they’re adjusting what they’re trying to do.”
Labor costs are also increasing, he said, noting that Baby Boomers with skills in certain trades, like bricklaying, are retiring.
Many companies have shut down or changed their methods as a result of COVID-19, prompting delivery delays, Bravo added.
Of the large cost increases, Bravo said at the March 22 board meeting, “It is just painful to share this with you, but it’s a reality that not only this district is facing but, in talking with my colleagues, other districts are facing. They have to shave back some of the referendum projects that they were hoping to do.”
The district is fortunate that many of its projects were well underway “before all this hit,” said Bravo, who noted that the new rule does not apply to additions at St. Louis Park Middle School because the district had already obtained a permit for the work.
Of the impact of the regulation at the high school, Boardmember Karen Waters commented, “It’s another example of how we can have all the best intentions and practice and care but once we start going into something, another government entity can impose something upon us that we did not anticipate nor budget for, and so then it’s upon us to figure it out or wait until we’ve got the funds for it.”
Strategies
Bravo pointed to cost containment strategies the district has undertaken, such as buying chillers for air conditioning at Park Spanish Immersion, Peter Hobart and Susan Lindgren elementary schools early, saving $217,000.
The district will eliminate construction management services by Kraus-Anderson, and Bravo will take over the role completely, he said. He said Superintendent Astein Osei and Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson supported the move, which would save an estimated $1.2 million.
“They have trust that I could do that, and I know I can because I’ve done this in the past,” Bravo said.
He recommended that the district change the timing for project bids, seeking bids in July instead of the typical November or December time frame.
“We’re hoping that we’re going to get contractors that are looking for work next year and, because our high school projects are over a year long, that they will feel like this is something that they want to build a bid aggressively and keep the costs down so that we can get the best costs with our contractors,” Bravo said.
He also advised that the district break up projects into parts with alternates, allowing the district to complete the basic parts of projects while leaving off add-ons if necessary.
Additions at the middle school will go forward this year since the district received bids on time and within the district’s budget, according to Magnuson.
But the district plans to move its adult basic education program into Central Community Center this summer, prior to renovation, to save money on leasing space elsewhere.
The School Board will have to decide by sometime in August whether to seek a bond referendum on the ballot either this November or on a different date, according to Magnuson. The board could also ask voters to renew a technology levy at the same time.
District leaders are hoping to wrap up the last of the building projects by the end of 2023.
Board Chair Mary Tomback noted that planners of referendum projects could not have anticipated the cost impacts of the pandemic, for example.
To Bravo, she said, “I hate that you were feeling bad about coming to us with these numbers. I hope that you understand that we have all had a front-row seat to all of your cost-saving efforts and all of your efficiencies.”
