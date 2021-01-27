The site of the former Santorini restaurant in St. Louis Park has languished since the eatery’s demolition in 2013, but an updated plan calls for new apartments.
While the site has been “improved with two billboards” since the restaurant departed, in the words of a city staff report, it has otherwise remained vacant. That state is despite St. Louis Park City Council approvals in 2018 for a six-story hotel and a six-story apartment building that never came to fruition.
With a city deadline for the work expiring in February, Mortenson is seeking to trade the planned 149-unit apartment building for a seven-story structure with 233 units northwest of the Interstate 394 and Highway 169 interchange, and scrap the hotel entirely. Twenty percent of the apartments would be considered affordable for residents making up to half the area median income.
The developer argues that hotel use may not return to pre-pandemic levels for several years, necessitating the change in plans.
The first floor of the apartment building would provide parking space, contributing to 236 spaces in all, with a plan to limit the number of cars allowed per unit if necessary. The city code typically would call for 261 spaces based on the same number of bedrooms, but the City Council can waive that requirement.
Each of the higher floors in the building would contain offices to accommodate people working from home. A club room, fitness room and a lobby lounge are also envisioned. A deck on the second floor would provide outdoor seating and space for grilling, lawn games and exercise. A dog run would be built on the ground floor on the south side of the building.
“Redevelopment of the vacant lots will change the character of the area,” Associate Planner Jacquelyn Kramer said.
However, she noted that surrounding buildings are already high-density, with residential, office and commercial uses.
“The proposed development is similar in scale and density to other sites in the neighborhood,” she said during a St. Louis Park Planning Commission virtual meeting earlier this month.
An analysis found that the proposal would generate fewer daily trips to and from the site than the plan the council previously had approved, Kramer noted.
Commissioner Jim Beneke suggested that one of the main objections residents may have to the plan could relate to parking. Kramer replied that city staff is continuing to work with the developer to “beef up the parking management plan to make sure that it’s covering that shortfall of parking.”
Commissioner Tom Weber inquired whether the residential development would be “in a sea” of offices, but Kramer pointed to a condominium building nearby as well as multifamily buildings to the north.
No callers spoke during a public hearing, but Mortenson Development Executive Brent Webb thanked city staff members for helping guide the developer in seeking the proposed changes.
On the issue of parking, Commissioner Matt Eckholm said he prefers fewer spaces, but he acknowledged “the nature of this more suburban site.”
Overall, Eckholm said, “I think that this is an excellent way to kind of get more residents into St. Louis Park.”
He added, “I think it’s really attractive. I think that it helps make more use of a site that’s not doing too much right now.”
The plan for a high-density residential building would be similar in scale to the office uses in the area, Chair Jessica Kraft said. The location by highways would provide easy access to downtown Minneapolis, she noted.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council approve the revised project. The council plans to take up the issue Monday, Feb. 1.
