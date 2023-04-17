Trust in the process is how Coach Brian Kelly is building

What is in store for St. Louis Park baseball after returning to state for the first time in 70 years last June?

State run

 St. Louis Park baseball captains Stanley Regguinti, left, and Kristopher Hokenson hoist the Section 6AAA championship trophy in June. The Orioles returned to state for the first time in 70 years.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments