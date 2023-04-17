Trust in the process is how Coach Brian Kelly is building
What is in store for St. Louis Park baseball after returning to state for the first time in 70 years last June?
Last season set up well for the Orioles to make a run coming off a section final appearance in 2021 with a roster almost entirely back. This spring, the squad looks different after graduating nine players including Stanley Regguinti, Henry Odens, Thomas Moot, Ben Farley, Tait Myers, Brady Walsh, Kris Hokenson, Jacob Favour and Brady Truett.
And senior captain Stefano Giovannelli will miss the season after tearing his groin during the basketball season.
Coach Brian Kelly said Giovannelli is still a vocal leader in the dugout, helping coach up the younger players and offering another perspective to help the new players get up to speed with varsity baseball.
Kelly says the goal at Park is to be playing for section titles and a state trip each and every year. This season is no different, despite a new lineup.
“We knew this year would be a total roster overhaul with a lot of new players. Some are waiting for their opportunity with a lot of young talent in the freshman and sophomore classes but the standard remains the same to be playing in a section championship ever year,” Kelly said. “We’re excited to learn about what we have and take this 20-game regular season to grow and build with the goal to peak at the end of the year.”
Having three starter-quality catchers is a good place to start with a relatively inexperienced lineup. The position is led by senior Zach Helfmann who started the season at first base instead of behind the plate while junior Alex Hokenson got the start. Newcomer Geiber Silva Gonzalez can step in right away but a finger injury during Thursday’s first outdoor practice of the season relegated him to designated hitter duties against Centennial.
Helfmann is another multi-sport standout who plans to football and baseball at St. John’s after graduating high school. Junior outfielder Graham Sullivan steps in at centerfield and is batting lead off. Sullivan and Helfmann each had two hits in a 12-2 loss to Centennial in the season opener. Sullivan scored both Orioles runs on Helfmann’s pair of doubles on April 14.
“Both [Helfmann and Sullivan] looked really comfortable,” Kelly said as Sullivan was primarily a designated hitter as a sophomore last season.
Kelly emphasizes the process-based approach when it comes to coaching and this season will test that process in real time.
“We always talk about being process-based and this year we will be tested to practice what we preach,” he said. “It’s super important with young guys playing to take those mistakes and turn them into teachable moments to see when it starts clicking and we are able to settle into a starting lineup.”
A lack of outdoor practice reps no doubt hurt the progress but what they were able to accomplish in the gym, taking ground balls off the hardwood and getting familiar with what Kelly and the coaching staff expects was invaluable to build toward the end goal, he said.
“We’ve been taking ground balls off the gym floor for a month and were just able to get out to Louisiana Oaks on Thursday for the first time then play on Friday so it’s super important to not get lost in the results because it is a process-based system we are building on,” Kelly said.
Returning pitchers include Andruw Vela and Danny Montanez who combined for three innings on April 14. Vela started the game and the pair struck out three batters. Park used six pitchers with Montanez working the most at two innings.
Junior Miles Marggraf also worked two innings but struck out a team-high three batters. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and walked one batter. “Miles is a junior lefty who has some swing-and-miss stuff and to do what he did in his first varsity outing was great. We would’ve loved to extend him but without out spring trip to stretch the pitchers out we keep their pitch counts down.”
Sophomore Malik Martin started in right field and Junior Aaron Bilden earned the start in left field with a consistent effort during preseason. Regular starters Griffin Krone and Josh Middleton missed the opener due to hockey tryouts. Bilden was part of the junior varsity team last season but worked hard to earn his role. On top of that, Kelly says he looks comfortable at the plate,
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.