St. Louis Park’s new nature center building is easy on the eyes and the environment.
A small crowd gathered earlier this month to celebrate the opening of the $12 million interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center.
City officials will not know for a year if the new building meets zero-energy goals, in which the project generates at least as much electricity through renewable sources on than it uses. The center’s roof is covered with solar panels, and another solar panel behind the building cycles runoff water from the roof and nearby terrain through a small stream. A geothermal system heats and cools the building, using less than half the energy of a conventional system.
The roof is designed to block direct sunlight during the summer, while allowing the light to pass through windows in the winter, helping to heat the building naturally in the colder months. A set of long, concrete walls can absorb heat from the light, gradually releasing the warmth overnight.
Large windows also allow sunlight into the building, lowering the need for artificial light. The windows are either fritted with lines or contain an ultraviolet pattern visible to prevent birds from crashing into the glass. The beams inside, made of Alaskan yellow cedar, contain smaller pieces of wood laminated together instead of using old-growth trees. Using the solar power, an electric fireplace uses mist and lights to create ambiance in a lounge area without generating carbon emissions from wood or natural gas.
Outside, permeable pavers in some parking spots allow water to seep into the soil, reducing storm water runoff. A series of rain gardens also help absorb water, reducing the amount of contaminants that reach nearby Westwood Lake.
The water feature behind the building and a small bog transplanted from the Cloquet area with species like black spruce and tamarack help provide environmental education for passersby. Visitors can turn hand-pumps to add to the water flow in the stream. The attraction allows water to evaporate into the air or be absorbed by plants.
“We’re kind of duplicating what a forest environment would do, and then it also creates an area to teach,” Nature Center Manager Mark Oestreich said.
The educational aspects at the nature center extend beyond the water feature, with signs highlighting even the expanded parking lot’s environmental attributes.
St. Louis Park Sustainability Manager Emily Ziring said, “The interpretive center is unique in that not only does it offer environmental education programming, the facility itself is a teaching tool. From the thermal wall to the extensive solar array, every detail of this building demonstrates that net-zero energy design is possible for commercial buildings – even in Minnesota’s extreme climate.”
The city’s climate action plan calls for all new buildings in the city to be zero-energy beginning in 2030.
“The interpretive center proves that the city is leading by example, setting a standard not only locally but for all other commercial building owners in the state to achieve,” Ziring said.
The nature center could become one of the first zero-energy site certified in the state, according to Oestreich. While the Science Museum of Minnesota designed a 1,700-square-foot Science House to be zero-energy, the nearly 14,000-square-foot new Westwood Hills building is bigger.
The old nature center building, a 2,700-square-foot facility built in 1980 up a hillside farther into the park, has been deconstructed and replaced with green space. The St. Louis Park City Council looked to replace the building due to maintenance concerns and its small size, which often led to cramped conditions when visitors sought to view exhibits while classes took place.
The new nature center merged taxidermy on display in the old building, such as a tundra swan and a trumpeter swan hovering overhead, with new, interactive exhibits focused on Minnesota’s varying natural habitats. The new features have an interactive design, including videos, audio, some live creatures and a play area with a log design.
A large multipurpose room can be divided into two or three sections. Each section includes a projector and screen that can be lowered to cover the windows. A puppet theater set-up recalls the past building’s use while an adjacent catering kitchen allows uses unavailable in the former facility.
For people looking to relax, a lounge provides comfortable seating with a North Woods look – such as chair arms shaped like paddles – while a pair of tables across the exhibit area offers a woodsy view. Outdoor chairs and a roof overhang behind the building provide an opportunity to commune closer to nature.
The eastern side of the building includes a conference room and a staff area, including a light that turns green to let employees know when outdoor air can be allowed to enter the building to cool it naturally.
The western side of the building hosts indoor and outdoor space for a barred owl, a red-tailed hawk and soon an American kestrel. The birds, from The Raptor Center at the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota, have been injured and cannot be released into the wild.
In the front of a building, a large vestibule provides access to restrooms, a drinking fountain and space to warm up or wait from dusk to dawn, even when the rest of the building is closed.
The city avoided a major grand opening due to pandemic concerns, but the center is still attracting attention.
Oestreich said, “We’re still getting a lot of people coming in, which is great.”
Masks are required inside the facility, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. weekends. There is no admission cost. The nature center is located at 8300 W. Franklin Ave. For more information, visit stlouispark.org or call 952-924-2544.
