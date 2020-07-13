Painted representations of St. Louis Park’s history are now in display in two parts of the city.
The Historic Walker Lake mural at 3550 Dakota Ave. S. facing Highway 7 seeks to visually tell the story of the past, present and future of the community, according to a description provided by St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts Executive Director Jamie Marshall.
A new mural at the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center also is an homage to the history of the city and its residents as well as the history of the shopping center and its businesses, according to artist Jake Dwyer. He worked with Paster Properties, owner of the shopping center, and Mike Gordon of AWH Architects on the mural design.
The shopping center’s current renovation draws on returning the facade and shopping center design to the era of the early 1950s and an architectural style reflective of the mid-century modern design movement, Dwyer said in a statement.
“My mural design is influenced by a wide range of artists and styles from the 1940s-60s, including Joseph Albers, Thomas Hart Benton, Eduardo Paolozzi, and David Alfaro Siqueiros,” he wrote.
Dwyer conducted research with the St. Louis Park Historical Society for the right-hand section of the mural. On the opposite end, he said, “The left side of the mural reflects contemporary figures and life in St. Louis Park, emphasizing the importance of parks, health, and diversity in building a strong community.”
A small portion on the south side of Erik’s Bike Shop is focused on bicycles. Images of a mechanic and frame-builder represent the timeless importance of skilled labor, Dwyer said.
He added, “While there is a lot to take in up close, the NE corner of the Texas and Minnetonka intersection would provide a viewer with the vantage point from which my design process began.”
A renovation open house at the shopping center at Minnetonka Boulevard and Texas Avenue South is set 4-9 p.m. Saturday, July 18. The event will feature food trucks and allow residents to view the improvements and meet tenants. For more information, visit texa-tonka.com.
Historic Walker Lake mural
GoodSpace Murals and the Historic Walker Lake Placemaking Committee designed the Historic Walker Lake mural with financial backing from the St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts. The mural focuses on historic Walker Street businesses, nearby housing and “important individuals whose collective stories communicate the essence of Historic Walker Lake and of St. Louis Park,” according to Marshall.
Phyllis McQuaid, 92, is featured prominently in the lower left corner of the mural. McQuaid became the first woman elected mayor in St. Louis Park and also worked as a St. Louis Park School Board member and state senator.
“She was one of the first to champion light rail transit in Minnesota, and was a leader on the issue for two decades despite overwhelming political opposition,” Marshall wrote. “Out of the hands of Phyllis McQuaid comes the light rail, for both our community and in the mural.”
Moving clockwise, the mural includes an oriole, mascot of St. Louis Park High School, flying above T.B. Walker, who is featured amid the railroad alongside a lumber railcar. Walker, a lumber baron and the namesake of Walker Street and the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, bought 2,000 acres of land in St. Louis Park in the 1890s with the idea of building an industrial village with factories, housing for workers, schools and a commercial district, according to Marshall.
“Due to financial panic, the vision was never fully achieved, but it left a lasting legacy in some of the factories, housing, and street grid that we see today in St. Louis Park,” Marshall wrote.
The mural contains two monarch butterflies on each side of St. Louis Park High School students Jae and Yusuf, “representing transformation, opportunity, and the future,” Marshall said.
“The school is an anchor of Historic Walker Lake, and the diversity, creativity, and compassion of the students is a strong and welcoming presence that can be felt in the area,” he wrote.
Moving further clockwise, the mural depicts Dr. B. Robert Lewis, the first African American elected to a Twin Cities metro-area school board and the Minnesota Senate. Lewis, a doctor of veterinary medicine and veteran of the Korean War, had been only one of 26 Black residents when he moved to St. Louis Park in 1962 from Omaha, according to Marshall’s description.
Four years later, Lewis joined the school board and led efforts to increase staff diversity, educate employees on race relations and eliminate racism from the curriculum, according to Marshall. Students who worked alongside him are pictured holding a welcome banner. Lewis served as a founding member of the St. Louis Park Human Relations Council and served on the state board of education. In the state Senate, he supported survivors of domestic violence and health care for low-income Minnesotans and helped create a medical services program for incarcerated individuals.
After Lewis’s death from a heart attack in 1979 at the age of 47, the Minnesota Public Health Association created an annual award in his honor for to “an Elected Official who has distinguished themselves in aggressive pursuit to establish and maintain health as a human right and to secure optimal community and personal health.”
St. Louis Park’s first Black resident, Woodfin E. Lewis, is depicted in the center of the mural. The nuclear physicist moved to the city in 1952 from Iowa to be near his new job at the Honeywell Research Lab.
“Just four days after moving into his rental property, the landlady had a change of heart and evicted the Lewis family, citing complaints and pressure from white neighbors who didn’t want their children to have to play with Black children,” Marshall wrote. “Though the eviction caused outrage from many in the business, political, and especially the religious community, their support of the Lewis family could not undo the harm or sense of unwelcome they felt in St. Louis Park, and they soon moved to Minneapolis where they could be in community with other Black families.”
The researcher, whose work included radiation, died of cancer in 1959 at the age of 36.
Marshall concluded, “The mural recognizes our history, celebrates pioneers and leaders, and looks towards the bright future we can build together.”
More information about the mural and a kid-friendly mural coloring sheet are available at slpfota.org/walkerlake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.