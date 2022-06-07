Alum-turned-coach Carolyn Guddal leads all-new coaching staff back to state meet
St. Louis Park Synchronized Swimming had new leadership this spring with legendary coach Linda Gust retiring after her 47th season.
It would’ve been her 48th year leading the Park synchro team if it wasn’t for the pandemic eliminating the 2020 season.
Gust was a pioneer in the sport with many current high school synchro coaches competing for Gust during their high school careers at St. Louis Park High School. Gust was inducted into the St. Louis Park High School Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021, along with the 1994 state championship squad as a Team of Distinction.
Count Carolyn Guddal as one of those inspired by Gust to coach – she was promoted to head coach of the Park program after spending the previous seven season as an assistant coach in the program she graduated from in 2015. She went on to graduate from Macalester College in 2019 studying political science and women, gender and sexuality studies.
Guddal coaches for Minnesota Aquafins, one of the few syncho clubs in the state, which is organized through St. Louis Park Community Education.
All of the assistant coaches on Guddal’s staff are program alumni including Claire Olson (2014), Savannah Kjaer (2018) and Lily Kulevsky (2019).
“Though they are all first-year coaches, each brings a unique perspective or approach which is very valuable to the team,” Guddal said.
This year’s group is one of the smallest in recent memory with only 14 swimmers, something Guddal says is a trend across the state, perhaps a result of missing the 2020 season and competing through the pandemic in 2021.
Captains include Averie Chism and Ada Tuman, juniors Leila Campbell, Rachel Katzovitz and Maren Wilsey and sophomore Mae Turman.
The entire short team composed of seventh graders Tenzin Kunchok, Saya Quezada-Valdez, freshman Maren Hobson and sophomore Katherine Velez made the most of the opportunity, “working very hard to master the basics,” Guddal said.
Guddal said the team was just as mighty as ever, entering 15 routines in the section meet (figures at Edina on May 14 and Central Sections at Maple Grove Middle School May 21) while the state meet was May 26-27 at the University of Minnesota.
The team narrowly missed out on the Central Section title finishing second at sections for the first time in program history to Edina by two points (114-112).
Campbell and Wilsey finished one-two in the long figures event scoring 62.9681 to 62.7444, respectively.
Chism won the extended figures with a 67.2740, Katzovitz was third at 66.1599 and Mae Turman was fourth at 64.7671.
Campbell won the long solo with a 128.0681 and Chism won extended solos with a 141.4540.
Katzovitz and Mae Turman won extended duets with a 135.3035.
Campbell, Crump and Wilsey won the long trios with a score of 124.9218 and the extended trios title went to Chism, Katzovitz and Mae Turman with a 137.0870.
Long Teams went to SLP with a 111.2026 as did Extended Teams with a 134.2344.
Park went undefeated in Metro West Conference meets to capture the title including a triangular win over Blake (23-6), Prior Lake (37-9) and Bloomington (37-10). Park had four of the top scores all surpassing the 65-point mark. Chism led the way with a 65.808, Katzovitz was second (65.795), Campbell was third (65.329) and Mae Turman was fourth (65.192).
Park topped Richfield 33-12 on May 3 in a dual meet. Chism won solos with a 67.967 and Campbell was second with a 63.867. In the team (five swimmers) event Park collected 10 points with a 68.33 score from Campbell, Chism, Katzovitz, Turnman and Wilsey.
Chism, Campbell, Katovitz, Mae Turman and Wilsey earned All-Conference honors while Crump and Ada Turman added All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Ada Turman added Academic All-Conference and Academic All-State honors.
Chism was named All-State.
Park qualified 12-of-15 routines to state including two pre-swims. “However, plans were changed last minute with three of 10 state qualifiers testing positive for COVID-19 the week of state including a positive test two days before competition,” Guddal said as seven routines were affected and three had to be scratched. “The team was obviously devistated but still gave good final performances. Park tied Blake for sixth place which also had multiple swimmers out as well due to COVID testing. “Overall it was still a successful season even if it ended differently than we envisioned.”
Park shared sixth place with Blake as they each scored 25 points. Stillwater won it with 180 points followed by Wayzata with 90 points and Forest Lake with 76 points.
Chism placed fourth in extended figures with a 67.2740 and Katzovitz was ninth with a 66.1599.
Chism won extended solos with a 128.140.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
