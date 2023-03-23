Cheesecake shop turned 30 with a line out the door, music in the air

Cheesecake lovers came in droves to 3359 Gorham Avenue in St. Louis Park March 14, Pi Day, to get their annual fill of $3.14 slices at Muddy Paws Cheesecake.

a423nw_slmuddypaws2.jpg

The front door of Muddy Paws Cheesecake is a flurry of entrances and exits for Pi Day.
a423nw_slmuddypaws4.JPG

Della Simpson labels a batch of cheesecake slices.
a423nw_slmuddypaws5.JPG

Volunteer Susan Budig explains the process of Pi Day at Muddy Paws to an incoming customer. Selections were made on a form, given to the outdoor order packing team, and then a duplicate form was brought in to the shop to be paid for. Finally, customers listened for their name to be called from the packing tent. Budig said she routinely walks to Muddy Paws from her home in the summer to check out their food truck series.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments