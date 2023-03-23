Cheesecake shop turned 30 with a line out the door, music in the air
Cheesecake lovers came in droves to 3359 Gorham Avenue in St. Louis Park March 14, Pi Day, to get their annual fill of $3.14 slices at Muddy Paws Cheesecake.
Yes, cheesecake is not technically pie, and yes, it’s Pi Day, not National Pie Day (that was Jan. 23), but that hasn’t kept fervent Muddy Paws customers from coming, year after year, for the discounted dessert.
Volunteer Susan Budig had been handing out order forms all morning, and said at one point, a line had spilled outside of the paved area in front of the shop and to the end of the block. Some waited about 20 minutes to get their orders, others up to an hour.
This year was one of the busiest, said owner Tami Cabrera, second only to a Pi Day sale during the pandemic a few years ago.
“We ended up selling about 4,800 slices. ... I’m guessing we had close to 2,000 people,” Cabrera said.
In all, she estimates that she’s been hosting Pi Day sales for at least a decade. She said the event has “grown and grown” over the years. Today, preparation for the annual pop-up begins about a month in advance.
“We started the day after Valentine’s Day,” Cabrera said. “We make everything from scratch, we don’t have any machines or preservatives. Cheesecakes take 20 to 40 hours to make, so to produce that many cakes for that many people – It’s a feat.”
For Cabrera, making cheesecake any other way is an insult to the dessert.
“There is so much bad cheesecake out in the world, I don’t need to be part of that,” Cabrera said with a laugh. “When people say they don’t like cheesecake, I challenge them to try ours, because they may not have had real cheesecake before.”
Extra sweet
The day was extra sweet for Cabrera, as it marked the 30th year she had been in business. The shop celebrated with day-long live music, food trucks and a limited batch of Muddy Paws flavored slices sold in a commemorative tin.
All 30 years have not been spent in Gorham Avenue; the move happened in 2018 after a burglary occurred at their old St. Louis Park location in an industrial area on West 27th Street.
Cabrera chooses to see the silver lining of the matter, saying if the burglary hadn’t happened, she is unsure whether she would have been “courageous enough” to seek a new, better space. It’s close to STEP and Perspectives, Inc., both regular beneficiaries of donations from Muddy Paws, and close to the incoming light rail.
Through its tenure, Muddy Paws has set up shop in St. Paul, Maple Grove, Uptown Minneapolis, but it has found a home on the cozy street.
“We love being there,” Cabrera said.
The shop has had considerable time to perfect its recipes, and then some. To date, 222 flavors of cheesecake have come out of the shop. There are gluten-free options, vegan options, cakes with fruit and cakes named after candy bars.
Some are named for notable figures; there is Purple Rain, a Prince-centric New York style with berry purple layers, the peanut butter banana Elvis Cheesecake, and for the Grateful Dead fans, the Deadhead (tie-dye swirls).
Topping them all is the Mud Paw, Muddy Paws’ signature flavor, a New York-style loaded with coffee, chocolate, caramel layers, and topped with pecans and caramel and chocolate “paws.”
Cabrera shared that in truth, the shop has about 600 flavors on the books.
“I keep it at 222 because that’s a lucky number,” Cabrera said conspiratorially.
It may be a love of numbers that keeps the owner so dedicated to the annual Pi Day pop-up. The March 14 holiday celebrates the mathematical number π, or 3.14. In truth, the number is much longer than that (as far as scientists know, there are an infinite number of digits past the decimal, in no discernible repeating pattern). Cabrera corrected that it’s not numbers, but a love of people that keeps her motivated to run the event each year.
“It’s the same reason we do what we do every day of every year: We love our customers and we love our community,” Cabrera said. “We love being a part of their lives, giving back and bringing people together. So Pi Day is an accumulation of those things. And it’s just something that’s really fun.”
