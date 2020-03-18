Most members of a task force studying St. Louis Park’s crime-free, drug-free ordinance believe the ordinance should be scrapped.
The ordinance, through which the police department had ordered landlords to terminate leases on a third strike in the case of disorderly use or immediately in relation to drug possession and other alleged crimes, has prompted a debate in the city.
In December 2018, the council directed the city manager to suspend sending notices of violation to owners and property managers but kept in effect the other aspects of the ordinance, such as an addendum to leases that renters must sign that warns them they could be evicted for violations.
Opponents have raised due process concerns since renters do not need to be charged with a crime to be impacted. Supporters say the ordinance encourages a safer community. The council convened a 13-member of workgroup representing representatives from rental property ownership and management, renters, community members and a legal aid attorney to study the issue beginning in April 2019.
During a March 9 work session, city staff members presented members of the St. Louis Park City Council with the option to amend the ordinance, referred to as Option A, or to repeal it, called Option B.
Six of the nine workgroup members still actively support repealing the ordinance, said member Karl Gamradt. He briefly interrupted council comments at the work session before Councilmember Anne Mavity, who led the meeting, quickly called him out of order.
Gamradt called the report by city staff to council members “a disgustingly inadequate representation of what our workgroup members actually recommended.”
He added that he hoped council members would receive more information about the workgroup’s views than they had received from city staff at the work session.
Outside the chambers, Gamradt argued that the city staff members had not presented a complete summary of his group’s work and its recommendations. He added that the workgroup had created written information on a deadline that had not been provided to the council for the work session.
The packet of information the council did receive indicated that “a majority” of workgroup members supported Option B while one member supported keeping the ordinance as is and two others supported amending the ordinance.
Of the supporters of repealing the ordinance, Gamradt said, “It was not just a majority, it was a super-majority when you’re dealing with six of nine people agreeing to the same thing. I’m just concerned that we’ve spent nine months to accomplish nothing.”
City staff members did outline many of the objections workgroup members had about the existing ordinance. For example, Michele Schnitker, whose title includes housing supervisor, said supporters of repealing the ordinance have argued that other laws are adequate to address criminal activity and that homeowners are treated differently than renters since the owners are not at risk of losing their housing for the same behavior. Advocates of repealing the ordinance on the workgroup have also argued that it promotes homelessness, she added.
Members did come to a consensus to support crime-free training for property managers, Schnitker said.
Most workgroup members agreed that compulsory lease termination should be eliminated, she said, although one member supported keeping that aspect of the ordinance. Schnitker added.
The city staff report says, “In general, the community members, housing advocates and tenants on the workgroup support repealing the ordinance and the property owners/managers support modifications to the ordinance.”
Under both options, the city would require rental licensing and training every three years for owners and managers of rental housing. Enhanced training that would include information related to domestic violence, mental illness, tenant resources and mediation services would be provided under either scenario.
Under Option A, though, the city would continue to require a crime-free addendum for all leases. The lease additions would contain modified definitions about which incidents would be considered to be violations. Schnitker indicated that workgroup members had expressed concern about the current ordinance’s applicability to incidents near a property and people police consider to be affiliated with tenants.
Under Option A, the compulsory lease termination part of the ordinance would be removed but police would implement an internal review process to ensure that incidents covered by the ordinance would result in a notice to both the landlord and the tenant. Under the workgroup recommendations for the option, council members would consider whether another representative of the city other than the police department would provide the notices. The city would review detailed records of all incidents with landlords when renewing rental licenses.
The last point of Option A states, “If it is determined that incidents are not being addressed at the property, require an action plan be prepared and approved by the city prior to license renewal, and if necessary, utilize the authority provided in the provisional license ordinance to ensure that criminal, drug and safety issues are resolved.”
Under Option B, the ordinances requiring the lease addendum, the notices of violations and the termination of leases for violations would be removed in their entirety.
A provisional license ordinance would be changed to allow the city to downgrade a rental license to provisional status “upon determination of ongoing public safety concerns, without regard to the number of reported incidents,” according to the option. Landlords and involved tenants could appeal the decision before the provisional license took effect.
Several council members asked questions about the proposals, but Mavity directed city staff members to respond in writing. When Gamradt attempted to speak, Mavity said workgroup and community members could email city council members with their views.
Multiple council members requested data about the ordinance’s effectiveness. Councilmember Larry Kraft said he wanted to learn how often the ordinance has been invoked, how many people have been evicted and how many appeals have been made.
Councilmember Margaret Rog wondered if the city had any ordinance that would be remotely similar for homeowners, including at condo properties.
The council plans to discuss the issue again at a work session Monday, March 23.
