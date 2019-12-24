The St. Louis Park City Council is keeping a years-long moratorium on new liquor stores in place in early 2020.
The council limited the number of off-sale liquor stores in 2015, capping the number to 16 amid questions from council members about whether the city had too many liquor stores.
Two years ago, the council limited the number to 15. In early 2018, the council reduced the limit to 13 licenses after the closure of Jenning’s Liquor and Sam’s Club Liquor.
The council has made extensions since, including another one this month.
Staff members plan to complete a review of regulations for liquor stores by mid-January. Because the review is nearly complete, staff members proposed an extension this time until the end of February.
“By that time, we believe the official control changes that we have contemplated will have been completed,” said Sean Walther, planning and zoning supervisor, at a Dec. 2 council meeting.
In response to a question from Councilmember Rachel Harris about interest for new licenses, Walther said, “I know we’ve had conversations with interested parties, but no one has proceeded or had the concerns specifically with the limitations that have been put in place.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen cast the only vote in opposition to the extension. He noted he has been consistently opposed to a moratorium for the last four years.
“I believe the free market decides these types of items, but my colleagues want to limit the sale of a lawful product, so I’ll continue to oppose that,” Brausen said.
Earlier this year, the city rezoned some sections of the city away from general commercial zoning, which “effectively reduced the number of locations where off-sale intoxicating liquor stores are allowed,” according to an October staff report.
The city also changed rules for its neighborhood commercial zoning district designation to limit the size of retail and service uses, limiting the size of businesses to a maximum of 7,500 square feet with staff approval or 10,000 square feet with council approval.
“The goal is to promote smaller businesses and avoid development that is out of scale,” the report states.
City leaders have since continued to pursue more zoning changes for specific properties.
“This would effectively reduce the number of parcels that allow off-sale intoxicating liquor stores,” the report says. “More importantly, this change significantly limits the scale of buildings and retail and services uses allowed in areas that are adjacent to low density residential uses.”
When voting on the moratorium – always on a divided vote – council members favoring the move have expressed concern about the number of off-sale intoxicating liquor licenses in the city on a per capita basis compared to neighboring cities.
The majority of council members who voted for the initial moratorium had said they planned to take action before it expired at the end of 2015. However, the council failed to come to a consensus about what the city should do by the moratorium’s final day – a trend that continued following the initial extension.
