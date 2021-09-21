The Minnesota Twins gave some softball players in St. Louis Park the Major League Baseball treatment with their “Target Field Youth Takeover” at Aquila Park Sept. 18. 

Twins Takeover

After the game, players from St. Louis Park (navy) and 612 Fastpitch (white) showed off the caps and personalized jerseys courtesy of the Minnesota Twins.

The recently renovated softball fields served as the backdrop as two softball teams from St. Louis Park Fastpitch and 612 Softball received the big-league treatment, complete with a public address announcer, player introductions, Twins uniforms, in-game entertainment and more to complete the day.

Signed baseball

Park residents Kennedy Huempfner, left, and her mother, Brittany, picked out two baseballs signed by Twins players won in a raffle.

Between innings the teams took part in things like a mascot race around the outfield grass, a T-shirt cannon and a TikTok dance challenge for some of the moms.

