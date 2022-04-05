A Minneapolis man has been charged in a case in which he allegedly rammed a squad car while fleeing St. Louis Park police.
Andres Antonio Castillo, 27, has been charged with possession of ammunition or a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. All are felonies.
Castillo remained in custody as of press time, with bail set at $150,000.
According to court documents,
St. Louis Park police responded to reports of shoplifting at Kohl’s March 13. Police were informed that the shoplifters inside the store were associated with a GMC Sierra Denali with a North Dakota license plate. Police discovered that the vehicle had been stolen along with a gun.
Officers saw two people in the vehicle and decided to box in the suspect vehicle. After an officer drove behind the suspect vehicle, the officer exited the squad car with his firearm drawn. The driver of the suspect vehicle then put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated in the direction of the officer and his squad car. The officer evaded being struck by the vehicle, which hit the squad car. The vehicle accelerated forward, striking multiple other squad cars. The vehicle moved the squads out of the way and fled the area.
The suspect vehicle eventually crashed on Highway 169 near Londonderry Road.
Police said the driver, which they alleged to be Castillo, fled on foot and was found hiding in a Dumpster.
Officers said they found a Sig Sauer firearm on the driver’s floorboard area of the vehicle with a serial number that had been removed.
Castillo was previously convicted of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in 2017.
