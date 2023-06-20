Orioles teammates compete at AAA meet in Coon Rapids

St. Louis Park sophomore golfers Landon Miller and Luke Thompson ended the spring golf season at the Class AAA state meet June 13-14 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments