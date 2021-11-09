Pair of Red Knights compete in Class AA meet
After missing out on the state cross country meet in Northfield last fall, a banner crowd enjoyed near perfect conditions Nov. 6 when the meet expanded to three classes for the first time.
Wayzata held off Minneapolis Southwest and Mounds View for the Class AAA boys team title while Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles won the meet in 15 minutes, 22 seconds. Armstrong junior Noah Breker was second and Forest Lake’s Daniel Vanacker finished third.
Edina edged Wayzata and Prior Lake for the girls team title. St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Wiemer won the state title in 17:42, followed by Hopkins teammates Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein finishing second and third.
Park had two runners in the girls race, including sophomore Jersey Miller and freshman Nora Lindeman.
Miller competed in her second state meet, finishing 46th in 19:26.9, which was about 13 seconds off her 10th place time at the Section 6AAA meet (Oct. 27) and four seconds off her fourth-place time at the Metro West Championships (Oct. 19).
She placed 18th at the 2019 state meet in 18:41.8.
Lindeman completed her first state meet race in 20:22.9 to place 104th among the 161 runners. She came into state off a 13th place finish at the Section 6AAA meet in 19:42.6 and was 18th at the conference championship in 21:18.1. Last fall she was eighth at the conference meet in 21:02.3 and 42nd at the season-ending section meet in 21:22.1.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s had a pair of runners compete in the Class AA state meet.
Junior Vivienne Larson placed 28th in 19:54.72 and senior Emerson Foley placed 71st overall in 17:44.
Larson’s time was a season-best after finishing sixth at the Section 6AA meet (Oct. 29) in 20:06.1.
Foley came into state off a season-best time of 17:10.3 at the Section 6AA meet to place 11th, 10 days after a ninth-place finish at the Metro West Conference Championships where he turned in a time of 17:29.1.
