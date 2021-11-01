Orioles place third in star-studded girls field at Gale Woods
St. Louis Park will have two girls representing the black and orange at the state cross country meet on Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Sophomore Jersey Miller and freshman Nora Lindeman qualified for the first-ever Class AAA state meet with a strong performance at the Section 6AAA meet Oct. 27.
One of the toughest races of the season, the section meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista lived up to the billing as Miller placed 10th overall in 19 minutes, 13.85 seconds and Lindeman was close behind finishing 13th in 19:42.60 as both qualified for state while the team garnered third place, one spot from qualifying as a team.
Wayzata swept both team races while Hopkins was six points back in the girls standings (33-to-47 points) and Park was next, 40 points back at 87 points followed by fourth-place Washburn (111), Southwest was fifth (117) and Armstrong was sixth (132).
Also picking up points for the Orioles were sophomore Ruby Massie in 18th (20:46.91), freshman Anna Healey in 23rd (21:04.58) and senior Kate Holden was 25th (21:13.57). Senior Fredonia Zeigle was 28th and eighth-grader Kaylee Crump was 35th while running with the varsity team.
In the boys’ race, Park was sixth with 176 points with its top three runners finishing within 11 seconds of each other. Sophomore Griffin Krone and junior Denly Lindeman were 30th (17:45.14) and 31st (17:48.08), respectively and senior Henry Nelson was 33rd (17:54.86). Completing the Orioles scoring was freshman Paxon Myers 40th (18:26.92) and eighth-grader Oliver Culp 42nd (18:43.15.).
