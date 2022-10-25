Park sophomore Paxon Myers led the boys’ team with an 11th place finish overall at the Metro West Conference Championships at Hyland Greens Golf Course Oct. 18. He ran a personal-best time of 17:10.5. In the photo, Myers finished 37th in 17:50.
BSM’s Vivienne Larson place fourth, Park’s Jersey Miller finishes fifth at Hyland Greens
Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Vivienne Larson competed in her fourth meet of the season finishing fourth at the Metro West Conference Cross Country Championships at Hyland Greens Golf Course in Bloomington on Oct. 18.
Larson finished fourth overall in 19 minutes, 6.1 seconds after finishing 13th last season in 21:02.7 as she would go on to place sixth at the Section 6AA meet and 28th at the Class AA state meet.
Larson won BSM’s Ron Kretsch Invite back on August 27 covering the 3,000-meter course in 12:05.2.
She was seventh at the Heartland Preview on Sept. 10 and 42nd at the Roy Griak Invite’s Gold Division on Sept. 23.
Chanhassen junior Marissa Long beat out Jefferson senior Megan Lee for the conference title by covering the 5,000-meter course in 17:37.9 and 17:59.3, respectively. Waconia junior Madeline Lage was third in 18:26.4.
St. Louis Park junior Jersey Miller turned in her season-best time of 19:32.7 to place fifth as she remains on track to qualify for her third state meet in the weeks ahead. She was seven seconds ahead of her 2019 time at the Metro West meet in which she finished second as an eighth-grader and fifth as a seventh-grader.
Waconia held off Chaska to win the girls’ title by two points, 61 to 63 points while BSM was fourth with 115 points, one ahead of fifth-place New Prague. St. Louis Park was seventh with 135 points, one point behind sixth-place Chanhassen. Orono finished last with 183 points.
Larson led the Red Knights while seventh-grader Sofie Rokala was 10th overall in 19:52.8, senior Genevieve Larson was 18th in 20:16.4 and freshman Mira Wismer was 35th to count toward the team points total.
For Park, Miller led the way followed by sophomores Eleanor Lindeman and Anna Healey were 16th in 20:11 and 31st in 20:54.8 and junior Ruby Massie was 41st.
In the boys’ race, Bloomington Jefferson beat out runner-up Orono by 28 points while Park was sixth with 147 points and BSM was seventh with 159 points.
Chaska’s Nolan Sutter picked up his fifth win of the season with a winning time of 15:40.9 while Jefferson teammates Adam Lueth and Zach Tapajna were second (16:01) and fourth (16:36.5) respectively, as the Jaguars had six runners among the top 10.
Park sophomore Paxon Myers was 11th in 17:10.5 to lead the team while senior Denly Lindeman was 22nd in 17:36.2, freshman Jacob Skelly and sophomore Casey Howard stayed close around the course to place 40th (18:13.9) and 41st (18:14.1), respectively.
BSM was led by junior Oliver Foley who was 12th in 17:13.6, senior Henry Muehlhausen was 33rd, sophomore Sebastian Cerda was 39th and sophomore Dylan Casey was 43rd.
Section meets are this week with Park competing at the Section 6AAA meet at Gale Woods Farm on Wednesday before BSM travels to Litchfield for the Section 6AA meet in Litchfield.
The state meet is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
