BSM’s Vivienne Larson place fourth, Park’s Jersey Miller finishes fifth at Hyland Greens 

Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Vivienne Larson competed in her fourth meet of the season finishing fourth at the Metro West Conference Cross Country Championships at Hyland Greens Golf Course in Bloomington on Oct. 18. 

Nora Lindeman
Buy Now

Park sophomore Nora Lindeman, led a pack up a hill at Gale Woods Farm back on Oct. 4. She was 16th overall at the Metro West Conference Championships in Bloomington on Oct. 18.
Anna Healey
Buy Now

Park’s Anna Healey (5742) reaches the top of a hill at Gale Woods Farm during the Victoria Lions Invite in early October.
Paxon Myers
Buy Now

Park sophomore Paxon Myers led the boys’ team with an 11th place finish overall at the Metro West Conference Championships at Hyland Greens Golf Course Oct. 18. He ran a personal-best time of 17:10.5. In the photo, Myers finished 37th in 17:50.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments