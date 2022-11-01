Jersey Miller
Park junior Jersey Miller finished 12th in 20:10.04 at the Section 6AAA meet at Gale Woods Farm to advance to state. Joining her is fellow Oriole Anna Healey who was 11th in 20:09.82.

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)

Park girls to sixth, boys fifth at Section 6AAA meet

Section 6AAA was ran at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista on Wednesday afternoon.

