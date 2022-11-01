Park girls to sixth, boys fifth at Section 6AAA meet
Section 6AAA was ran at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista on Wednesday afternoon.
Wayzata swept the boys and girls team titles while the Hopkins girls and Minneapolis Washburn boys advanced to state by finishing second.
St. Louis Park girls finished fifth and the boys were sixth in the team points standings.
Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky beat out Hopkins sophomore Sydney Drevlow for the section title in 16 minutes, 43.70 to 17:36.11.
St. Louis Park had two state qualifiers including sophomore Anna Healey and junior Jersey Miller who finsihed within a half-second of each other. Healey was 11th in a personal-best time of 20:09.82 and Miller was 12th in 20:10.04.
Healey finished 23rd at the meet last season and 40th as an eighth grader in 2020.
This will be Miller’s third state meet after the 2020 meet was cancelled due to the pandemic in favor of the TCRC XC Showcase where she placed 46th. She was 18th at the 2019 state meet as a freshman and 46th in 2021 as a sophomore.
On the boys side, Park sophomore Paxon Myers was 24th in 17:25.85 and senior Denly Lindeman was 28th in 17:32.67. Myers was one spot out of a state-qualifying spot as Wayzata junior Robert Marshall grabbed the final spot finishing 23rd in 17:19.25.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)
Park junior Jersey Miller finished 12th in 20:10.04 at the Section 6AAA meet at Gale Woods Farm to advance to state. Joining her is fellow Oriole Anna Healey who was 11th in 20:09.82.
