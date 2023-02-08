A trio of Metro West Conference losses is how St. Louis Park girls basketball closed out January and opened the new month.
Following a 50-49 win at Shakopee on Jan. 25, the Orioles dropped a 54-43 loss to Chanhassen on Jan. 27, a 69-54 loss at Jefferson on Jan. 30 and a 66-54 loss at Orono on Feb. 2.
Despite 19 points from Evie Schmitz and 10 points from Jordan McMahon, Chanhassen’s 31-18 halftime lead was too much to overcome in the Jan. 27 defeat on the Orioles home floor.
Jefferson built a 38-19 halftime lead on Jan. 30 as the Orioles erupted for 35 points in the second half to outscore Jefferson by four points but it wasn’t enough in the end although Lauren Pawlyshyn led the team with 17 points and senior Ruby Massie had 14 points. Schmitz was limited to three points and McMahon was one of three players with four points. Jefferson countered with 19 points from Emma Felt, 16 points from Angelina Chapple and 15 points from Caroline Hemann.
Park traveled to Orono on Feb. 2 and came away with a 66-54 loss while three Orioles scored in double-digits including McMahon with 19 points, Maecee Alexander with 17 points and Schmitz with 13 points.
Park was eying a season-sweep of the Spartans after winning its lone conference game back on Jan. 10, 66-60 against the same Orono team on the Orioles home court.
Park finishes the regular season with 5-of-6 games at home starting Friday against Chaska before hosting Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Valentine’s Day.
