A trio of Metro West Conference losses is how St. Louis Park girls basketball closed out January and opened the new month.

Following a 50-49 win at Shakopee on Jan. 25, the Orioles dropped a 54-43 loss to Chanhassen on Jan. 27, a 69-54 loss at Jefferson on Jan. 30 and a 66-54 loss at Orono on Feb. 2. 

