Two projects affecting St. Louis Park are set to benefit from a $1.2 trillion transportation bill Congress approved in 2021.
Every two years, a Metropolitan Council process called Regional Solicitation rolls out in which local governments can seek funding for projects. The 2021 federal law provided a 50% increase in transportation funding compared to the amount Congress has typically provided for such projects, according to a Met Council statement. That allowed the Met Council to select 77 projects to be completed in 2023 through 2027 instead of 44 projects.
The Investment in Infrastructure and Job Act also included funding for carbon reduction, allowing the regional leaders to select another 14 projects for funding, for a total of 91 projects.
The Met Council’s Transportation Advisory Board created the funding plan. The board is made up of elected officials, business leaders and citizens, according to the Met Council statement. The council, which Gov. Tim Walz appointed, must either accept the entire proposal for all recommended projects or send it back to the board for revision. The Met Council has never rejected the board’s recommendations, according to the council’s statement.
As a result of the selections, St. Louis Park is poised to receive $7 million in federal funding out of the nearly $12 million projected necessary for planned upgrades along Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue. The project is currently projected to move into the construction phase in 2026 and 2027.
The combined segments of roadway in the northwest section of St. Louis Park are used by more than 25,000 vehicles daily due to their proximity to major freeways, according to the city’s request.
“Thus, both roadway corridors are unique in that they provide regional movement of goods and connections to commerce, but also provide local livable communities connecting schools, places of worship, and parks,” the request states. “Both Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue are in need of modernization to provide equitable opportunities for transportation to underserved populations and replace existing facilities at the end of their useful design life.”
The plan includes replacing pavement, adding new sidewalks and protected bikeways, creating accommodations meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act at intersections and transit stops, new areas for buses to pull off and LED street lighting aimed at improving visibility at night.
The new bus loading areas would help prevent riders from having to wait in the roadway, according to the request. The pull-outs for buses would “improve corridor efficiency for vehicles and buses,” according to the city document.
Additionally, the project would include replacement of storm sewer systems, changes geared at improving water quality, replacement of traffic signals and the addition of four flashing beacons at pedestrian crossings.
The city is considering adding a roundabout at Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue. The roundabout would reduce vehicle emissions and delays, according to the city.
Traffic calming strategies like raised medians, curb extensions and streetscaping would improve crossings for pedestrians and bicyclists while managing vehicle speeds, according to the project description.
Changes would be aimed at addressing lane merges and lane configurations in an effort to reduce vehicle crashes.
The changes would coincide with St. Louis Park’s long-running Connect the Park plan to add sidewalks and trails.
“Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue are the most critical and complicated links remaining in the City’s long-term vision,” the request states.
SW Prime North plan
Another funding decision would also benefit St. Louis Park and other nearby cities. The Met Council would essentially award itself $7 million for dial-a-ride bus service in the area of the Southwest Light Rail Transit line under construction between Minneapolis and Eden Prairie.
The regional governing body will direct the money to its Metro Transit division to buy either electric or gasoline buses, depending upon availability. Metro Transit already operates a dial-a-ride service called SW Prime that provides on-demand transit service in Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chanhassen and other southwestern cities. The new SW Prime North project would use 12 new vehicles between the existing service area and the cities of Minnetonka, Hopkins, Excelsior, St. Louis Park and business areas of Plymouth.
“The service that will be similar to the current SW Prime service that will allow riders, both departing or entering SouthWest Transit’s service area, to be able to book on-demand rides as needed without reservations, as well as scheduled rides where the rider selects the time frame in advance they want to be picked up for their rides,” the proposal states.
Specifically, the $7 million would go toward the purchase of 12 transit vehicles, nearly $5 million in operating costs and $227,500 in software and administrative costs.
The SW Prime North project is listed as part of the Green Line LRT extension, also known as the Southwest LRT line. The passenger train service is set to have three stations in St. Louis Park, at Louisiana, Wooddale and Beltline road crossings. The line would also have stops in Hopkins and Minnetonka en route between downtown Minneapolis and its terminus in Eden Prairie.
The Met Council’s latest guess for the year light rail service will begin is 2027. A tunnel in Minneapolis has contributed to cost overruns and delays, with a funding gap still unfilled for the train project that now will cost well over $2 billion.
