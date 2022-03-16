The Metropolitan Council has provided grants for the Rise on 7 redevelopment project in St. Louis Park as well as a plan to build four twin homes along Minnetonka Boulevard in the city.
The Rise on 7 project involves a plan by the nonprofit CommonBond to redevelop the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church site at 8115 Hwy. 7. The project would include a five-story mixed-use building with a daycare and 120 residential units considered affordable to individuals making between 30% and 80% of the area median income.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved the plan last July, but CommonBond has still been working on financing and final plans. The Met Council provided $950,000 for the project. Its announcement noted that some of the units would be reserved for homeless families.
The Minnetonka Boulevard redevelopment project also gained a grant of about $258,000 from the Met Council. St. Louis Park officials are working with the nonprofit developer Homes Within Reach on the project. The new homes would be sold through a land trust agreement designed to allow affordability and create homeownership opportunities. Under such plans, qualifying home buyers typically purchase the house itself but not the land underneath it, making the homes more affordable.
In preparation for the project, St. Louis Park has already purchased four single-family homes at 5639, 5643, 5647 and 5707 Minnetonka Boulevard, on the south side of the boulevard and located slightly west of Highway 100.
“The city’s goal when acquiring the properties was to pursue the development of a missing middle type project with long-term affordable, owner-occupied housing units,” said Jacque Smith, communications and marketing manager for the city. “The development team is currently in the beginning stages of project planning. More information on this project will become available as a public engagement process commences and concept plans have been developed.”
