Development projects in Hopkins and St. Louis Park gained financial backing from the Metropolitan Council.
The regional government agency announced grants of $1.5 million for Vista 44 in Hopkins, $1.4 million for the proposed Rise on 7 at the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park and $465,000 toward a proposed apartment building in the Texa-Tonka Neighborhood of St. Louis Park.
Rise on 7 would provide 120 units of housing for lower-income households as well as commercial space at the former church, which merged with Wooddale Lutheran Church to become Vista Lutheran Church. The merged church meets at the former Wooddale Lutheran site, making the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 8155 Hwy. 7 available for redevelopment. Affordable housing developer CommonBond is behind the plan, which would need city approval.
St. Louis Park Council members acting as the St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority indicated support for a county grant for the project earlier this year. The apartment building would stand four stories tall, and all units would be considered affordable, according to a city staff report earlier this year. CommonBond also entered into discussions with Westwood Lutheran Church about locating the church’s early child care center on the site along with a new, affordable early childhood center, according to the city report.
The Texa-Tonka proposal, on the northeast corner of Texas Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard near the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center, would include townhouse-style apartments and more traditional-style apartments. Twenty percent of units would be considered affordable for at least 25 years.
The main building would contain 101 units in a structure that would stand four or five stories high. A second, two-story building would include 11 townhome-style apartments.
Paster Properties plans to host a virtual public meeting on the proposal 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. For details, visit stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/community-development/development-projects/ne-corner-texa-tonka.
The Vista 44 project is further along in the government planning process than the St. Louis Park projects. However, planners have needed to seek financial support before construction can begin. The project would include 50 units of “permanent supportive housing for families experiencing homelessness with one or more members who have a serious and persistent mental illness,” according to a Met Council description. The Hopkins City Council voted 4-1 in December to provide approvals for the development, which the Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative would build.
The collaborative said in a statement at the time of the city approvals, “Construction of nonprofit developments such as Vista 44 is dependent on securing funding from a combination of public and private sources. Pending these decisions, the earliest ground could be broken for Vista 44 would be summer of 2021.”
Homes would be geared toward families who make less than $25,000 a year, according to a Beacon project overview. The document said $750,000 in private gifts “allows Beacon to do all the work needed before construction begins.”
The four-story building would be built in downtown Hopkins along First Street between 12th and 13th avenues.
The grants relate to the Met Council’s Livable Communities program, which promotes choices in housing and promotes transit connections. In the latest round of the government grants, the Met Council provided awards to seven grants out of 15 applications.
Info: metrocouncil.org
– Kristen Miller contributed to this report.
