Participation in the Black Lives Matter at School Early Childhood Symposium last year helped prompt St. Louis Park educators to organize a march for children last week.
Originally scheduled April 13 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child, the set of marches April 20 prompted pre-kindergarten children to march around Central Community Center while holding signs about caring and singing songs about love and the classic tune “The More We Get Together.”
Some St. Louis Park early childhood educators and other staff attended the symposium in New York in February 2020. While there, they visited preschools that conduct such marches, including a Black Lives Matter march emphasizing that Black babies matter, said Jodi Miller, early childhood special education teacher.
“We just thought it was really powerful as the school and the kids were walking through the streets of New York with all the community standing there,” Miller said.
The set of marches in St. Louis Park brought children from different classes together, helping them realize they were all learning about the same set of core values, according to Erika Scott, an early learning preschool lead teacher.
“They were really proud of their signs,” Scott said. “I have to say they were being so loud and just so into the singing.”
One song focused on the word love in English and Creole before adding, “I stand for you, you stand for me, we are brave in our community.”
The children at the center, which recently moved into remodeled space that housed Park Spanish Immersion School, are diverse, said Louise Raths, early childhood special education coordinator.
“It’s really a microcosm of St. Louis Park,” Raths said. “It’s so beautifully rich that the communities within our classrooms are really, really beautiful, that they have these lovely experiences with children that come from different races and different cultures and have different abilities and that they are comfortable with that. That’s just the way we do things here.”
She added that the march highlighted the early learning program’s core values, which on signs throughout the school state, “We welcome each other. We care for each other. We stand up for each other. We protect each other.”
Raths said, “The values really speak to helping these children grow and learn in an anti-racist and anti-biased world. So we’re celebrating love and friendship and caring for each other.”
Along with celebrating young children, Raths said, “It’s about changing hearts and minds, and we’re helping these children to develop into young people and adults who are very open-hearted and accepting.”
The educators focus on helping children learn about themselves and their identities as well as learning about others’ identities, Miller said.
“When you learn and know about others, you learn to care about them and you’re kind and you stand up for them and protect them and you want to take care of them,” she said. “That’s a part of growing up, but it’s something that we want to also directly instill in kids.”
The goals of the anti-bias education used in the early learning program focus on identity, diversity, justice and activism. For example, teachers are encouraged to “nurture each child’s empathy for the hurt bias causes” and “cultivate each child’s ability and confidence to stand up for oneself and for others in the face of bias.”
Scott said, “I think it’s really important to kind of make that connection with the parent population about our core values and why it’s important to us and hopefully that will guide them through their journey in St. Louis Park schools.”
Raths added, “It is never too early to talk with children and their parents about race, and we have to do that to create a socially just and equitable world.”
The march organizers encouraged parents to watch the march from their cars. Vehicles drove by and honked as kids waved during the marches.
“This is a parade, and we’re showing everyone who’s driving by how awesome kids are and how awesome our school is,” Miller said.
Values guide the district
Superintendent Astein Osei highlighted the 50th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child in a district newsletter April 21.
“Although this year’s celebration was overshadowed by the Derek Chauvin trial and the killing of Daunte Wright, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the contribution of our early learning educators and the positive impact they have on the lives of the students and families they serve,” Osei wrote. “The values that guide our early learning programming will be helpful to us in the coming days, weeks and months as we continue to make sense of everything that is happening around us in the wake of the Chauvin trial verdict. I appreciate the simplicity, yet the powerful nature of our Early Learning Program’s values.”
In response to the early learning program’s focus on welcoming, caring, stand up for and protecting each other, Osei wrote, “As a school district, if we are able to engage in these simple yet powerful actions I am confident that we will not only survive during this time, but thrive as a school district and community.”
