A Maple Grove man has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling amidst allegations that he stole firearms in St. Louis Park.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Matthew Phillip Flynn, 21, with the felony charge July 6. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster reports that Flynn had been released from custody June 28 after Plymouth Police arrested him June 25 on suspicion of drug possession, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and giving a peace officer a false name, birth date or identification. The roster indicates he had been charged in relation to drugs.
The burglary allegations arose after his release, and a court document indicates a nationwide warrant has been issued for Flynn’s arrest. The burglary charge carries a minimum sentence of six months in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of $35,000.
The court document provides the following account of the allegations in the burglary case:
At about 7 p.m. July 1, St. Louis Park Police responded to a report of a break-in on Maryland Avenue South in St. Louis Park. The homeowner alleged that Flynn broke into his house. He said he had allowed Flynn to stay with him temporarily June 22 but alleged that Flynn “admitted to stealing several firearms from his residence later that day and fled” and did not have permission afterward to return to the house.
The homeowner said he returned home July 1 to find Flynn apparently taking a shower inside his bathroom despite the doors having been locked and Flynn not having a key. The homeowner said a bedroom window had been broken and the screen cut.
When the owner announced he would call the police, Flynn allegedly fled on foot before the owner discovered another firearm missing from a drawer in the bedroom.
Police allegedly saw Flynn fleeing on foot, reportedly refusing to stop when they ordered him to do so. Officers arrested him after they allegedly found him hiding inside a garbage bin in a neighboring backyard.
Flynn allegedly admitted he broke into the home despite knowing the owner did not want him there.
The court document says that Flynn “was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained during his arrest and he is not currently in custody.” Police then sought a warrant in the case “because of the flight risk Defendant poses, the nature of this offense, and the risk Defendant poses to public safety.” Arrest warrants had also been issued July 2 in other pending felony cases involving Flynn.
