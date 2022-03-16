Olson has 21 points, McGee 11 points in 61-52 loss
Despite 12 more shots from the floor and leading in many other stats, it was No. 4 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s which came up short against No. 5 Mankato East 61-52 in the Class AAA state quarterfinal played at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus Wednesday afternoon.
The Cougars (25-4) used 17 points each from guard Peyton Stevemer and forward Mackenzie Schweim while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field (21-43, 48.8 percent).
BSM managed to convert on just 30.9 percent (17-55) field goals for the game including just 8-for-30 in the second half while converting 10-of-13 free throws in the second half.
Red Knights sophomore Olivia Olson had a game-high 21 points on 5-15 shooting from the field plus making 9-of-10 free throws. Olson also had six rebounds, four steals, two assists, two blocks and was fouled seven times.
Freshman Kendall McGee added 11 points and Sierre Lumpkin added nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds. McKenzie Wells finished with six points and six assists.
BSM cut the lead to four points twice in the second half including after Olson made both free throws after being fouled on a fastbreak shot with 14:32 left to make it 35-31. She began the play with a steal on the opposite end of the floor.
Katie Kapsner made two more free throws to bring the lead down to 37-33 with 12:49 but that was as close as the Red Knights would get.
BSM’s largest lead came early after Olson made a pair of free throws to take a 9-5 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the opening half.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will face Austin in the consolation semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia University St. Paul campus.
The winner will play for the consolation title at 4 p.m. Friday at the same venue.
Top-seeded Becker beat Austin 53-48 in the first quarterfinal on Wednesday.
No. 2 St. Paul Como Park faced Grand Rapids and No. 3 Totino-Grace faced Detroit Lakes in the remaining Class AAA quarterfinals on March 16.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.