A 24-year-old man who traveled from St. Louis Park to Morocco in 2015 pleaded guilty to providing material support to ISIS.
The U.S. Justice Department announced Jan. 13 that Abdelhamid Al-Madioum had entered the plea “for one count of providing material support and resources, namely personnel and services, to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.”
Al-Madioum is a native of Morocco but is a naturalized U.S. citizen. The Syrian Democratic Forces detained him overseas before his transfer to FBI custody and return to Minnesota last September.
Al-Madioum entered the plea before Judge Anne D. Montgomery Jan. 13 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, with sentencing to follow at a later date.
Court documents provide this account:
Al-Madioum traveled with his family from St. Louis Park to Casablanca to visit extended family June 23, 2015. Al-Madioum then traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, July 8, 2015. He continued on to Syria, where court documents say he met members of ISIS, or the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, who then brought him to Mosul, Iraq.
There, “he was administratively ISIS and received military training from its members,” according to the federal description of his plea agreement.
He worked as a soldier in an ISIS battalion until 2016 following an injury while he undertook military activities for the organization.
He remained a member of ISIS and received a stipend from it until he surrendered to the Syrian Democratic Forces near Baghouz, Syria, in March 2019, according to court documents.
The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case while the federal National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section has handled the prosecution.
