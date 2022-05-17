A Minneapolis man has been charged with two counts of robbery after allegedly deploying pepper spray when confronted about shoplifting at a St. Louis Park Cub Foods store.
Antonio Thomas Robledo, 36, has been charged with two felonies in Hennepin County District Court. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s jail Roster listed Robledo as in custody as of press time, with a judge setting bail at $80,000. He is facing a separate felony charge of third-degree burglary in an Edina case, according to the jail roster.
A court document filed in the case does not identify the Cub Foods store, but a police incident report identifies the store in the case as on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South. The 911 call was made a few minutes after midnight May 6.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Robledo:
Officers responded to a report of a shoplifter who had pepper sprayed a loss-prevention officer at a Cub Foods in St. Louis Park. Cub Foods employees reported that they attempted to stop Robledo from leaving the store, according to the criminal complaint. Robledo allegedly removed items from the shelves and left the store without paying.
“When they confronted him, Defendant took out pepper spray and sprayed them in the face, causing them pain,” the document says.
Police said they located Robledo and pepper spray canisters upon arrival.
