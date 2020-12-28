A Minneapolis man has been charged in a case in which he allegedly pushed a St. Louis Park police officer and sprinted across the lanes on Interstate 394.
Shantaelo Leon Christianson, 30, has been charged with fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and misdemeanor false name to police. He has been released from custody after posting bail, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster.
A court document provides the following account:
A St. Louis Park police officer pulled a vehicle over at 11:12 p.m. Dec. 13 on Interstate 394 near Highway 100 in St. Louis Park due to an inoperable headlight and not displaying a front license plate. The officer observed an open bottle of beer in the center cup holder but noted the driver’s breath did not smell of alcohol, leading him to believe the front-seat passenger had been consuming it. Christianson allegedly identified himself by a false name that the officer could not find in databases. He asked the defendant to exit the car so a fingerprint machine could be used for identification. The officer returned to his car to check the fingerprints while another officer waited with the defendant. Christianson allegedly hit the other officer in the upper chest with his right hand, pushing him backward, before sprinting across the highway. The officer who had been guarding him chased after him, “repeatedly commanding him to stop,” according to the document.
Christianson allegedly ignored the commands, ran through eastbound traffic lanes, jumped over the median barrier and ran through the westbound lanes of traffic. The pursuing officer detained Christianson “after he dove into the pavement.”
