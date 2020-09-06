The St. Louis Park City Council has been weighing how much to increase the city’s levy next year.
City staff indicated that to achieve certain goals, like increasing staff pay by 2%, filling new positions, paying down debt and covering a potential general fund gap, the city would have to increase the levy 6.2%. However, several council members responded that they preferred a levy with an increase of 3% or less for 2021 compared to 2020.
Because the overall tax base in St. Louis Park has increased, a 3% increase could result in a relatively stable city tax bill for many tax owners, according to early city estimates.
A projection showed an annual decrease in city taxes of about $3 for the owner of a typical house valued at about $298,000 in 2020. Homes valued in 2020 at about $242,000 and $275,000 would experience an increase of about $12 to $24 annually under the analysis. The impact on higher-priced homes considered ranged from an increase of $2 to $14 for the year.
The estimates are based on expected changes in property value for houses at different price points. The actual tax impacts would vary by property based on assessed values.
In comparison, a 6.2% levy increase would result in $38 in additional city taxes for the owner of the typical house valued at about $298,000, according to the estimate.
In voicing support for a levy hike of 3% or below during a study session last month, Councilmember Rachel Harris suggested cost-of-living increases for staff in the range of 1%.
“Given the constraints of people losing jobs and being housing-insecure, I want to be respectful of people’s financial situations,” Harris said of taxpayers. “That said, I do value our staff. If we weren’t in a financial constraint situation, I’d like to support your raises. It’s just not the case right now.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen said he would be willing to consider no cost-of-living increase for staff, but he made a case for a higher levy increase – in the 5% range. That level of increase could fund a more robust climate action response plan, he said.
“I really think the more time we waste on it, the worse off we get, and I don’t think we can afford to wait any longer,” Brausen said.
Such an increase would be in line with past city levy increases. While Brausen said he realized the economy would be different in 2021 than in the past, he said, “I think the vast majority of St. Louis Park people are still employed, regardless of COVID, and the vast majority of we homeowners can absorb a little bit of a tax increase to fund these very essential services that we’ve come to rely on.”
The difference between a $3 decrease in annual taxes and a $38 increase for a typical home may not be dramatic when spread over a year, Councilmember Anne Mavity said. However, she said it could impact seniors on a fixed income and others during a time of recession.
“Without really knowing what’s coming in the year ahead, which is when people will be paying this, it gives me some reason to be a little more conservative and a little more cautious than I might otherwise be,” she said.
Councilmember Larry Kraft said he had concerns about raising the levy more than 3% as well but thanked Brausen for bringing up the climate issue. He suggested that the city should seek to be creative in its response, keeping in mind that energy efficiency work can create financial savings over time.
“We are in the middle of three crises – racial equity, the climate crisis and COVID – and the job that we have is to address all of them simultaneously,” Kraft said. “We have no choice.”
A majority of council members indicated they lean toward limiting the levy increase to 3%, although some had further questions about topics like police funding and other staffing costs. The council is scheduled to discuss the issue again Monday, Sept. 14, before setting the preliminary levy Monday, Sept. 21. After that point, the council can lower the final levy but cannot raise it higher than the preliminary levy.
