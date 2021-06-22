Slower speed limits are planned in St. Louis Park by the end of the year after the City Council voted in favor of a new ordinance.
Currently, most streets in the city have a limit of 30 mph, with a 25-mph limit in the Westwood Hills area, a 35-mph limit on Cedar Lake Road and a 40-mph limit on the Highway 100 frontage road near Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The new ordinance would give the city engineer the right to make changes to those limits. Under a city staff proposal, the limit for most residential streets would drop to 20 mph while the speed limit for some other streets, like Beltline Boulevard, West Lake Street and Wooddale Avenue, would be reduced to 25 mph. A 30 mph limit would apply on Louisiana Avenue, parts of Cedar Lake Road, some West End-area streets and a few other locations. The frontage road near Benilde-St. Margaret’s would drop in speed to 35 mph.
The ordinance would not affect some roadways controlled by the state or county, such as Highways 7 and 100 and Excelsior Boulevard.
A state law approved in 2019 gives cities the opportunity to set speed limits on local roads. The city engineer is allowed to set the limits based on a safety, engineering and traffic analysis.
“Lower traffic speeds are safer for all road users,” said Transportation Engineer Ben Manibog before an initial, unanimous approval vote June 7.
The council planned to take a final vote June 21, with the ordinance set to go into effect Friday, July 16. The implementation would take place later, after new signs are added and the city seeks to provide education for drivers. The city report estimated costs of implementation at $200,000 for signs, signal timing adjustments and public outreach.
Manibog said city data indicates many drivers are traveling slower than the existing speed limits on many streets. He asserted that lowering the limits would better meet the expectations of users and residents.
Council debate
Most of the council debate focused on Cedar Lake Road, in particular a stretch east of Louisiana Avenue that would be limited to 25 mph.
Councilmember Tim Brausen said he thought 25 mph made sense for the part of the road between Highway 100 and the Sabes Jewish Community Center. However, he took issue with that speed limit between Louisiana and Zarthan avenues, west of the highway.
Brausen acknowledged that the anticipated new limit had been based on speed studies indicating most drivers travel between 20-30 mph on the stretch. However, he said he has observed over the years that drivers travel closer to 30-35 mph during off-peak periods.
If a section of the road decreases to 25 mph, it could cause confusion, he said.
“I’m unsure about the compliance we’ll get,” he said as he called road “my ward’s Broadway.”
He made a motion to make the speed limit of Cedar Lake Road from Highway 169 to Zarthan Avenue 30 mph, which he noted would still be a decrease from 35 mph.
However, City Attorney Soren Mattick said the law requires the speed limits to be based on an analysis, such as consideration of traffic and crashes.
“It can’t just be, well, people have called me; I’d like to change it,” Mattick said.
When considering the council’s role in future changes, Councilmember Rachel Harris joked, “So, basically, we would become Ben’s engineering interns?”
Operations & Recreation Director Cindy Walsh responded, “Certainly if you have comments about specific segments and speed limits, we can come back to you as staff and talk about that another time.”
Brausen withdrew the part of his motion relating to Cedar Lake Road, saying, “I’m fine with taking a wait-and-see approach on it to study the existing conditions and the actual results we get if, in fact, we implement this.”
Research has shown that lowering speed limits reduces the number of people who are outliers in traveling above safe speeds, Councilmember Larry Kraft said.
“I think this is more consistent with our values of making our streets – especially our residential streets – safer for people, for bikes, and for communing with each other,” Kraft said.
Nevertheless, he said of the stretch of Cedar Lake Road in question, “My lived experience driving this road raises concerns about the analysis about how we came to the 25 (mph).”
He added, “The staff has done phenomenal work on this, but it’s leading to a result in one area that just doesn’t seem right to me.”
Manibog said the data had been taken at multiple locations along the stretch at various times of days, with the proposed map based on averages.
Councilmember Margaret Rog noted she did not agree with every proposed limit but encouraged approval of the ordinance. Rog said she received more than 40 emails in support of lowering speed limits and fewer than five questioning the move.
“I do feel that there’s strong community support, even though I did hear from folks who were skeptical about whether this was really going to make a change,” Rog said. “To those folks, I would say, you know, do it yourself. Be the change that you wish to see.”
She acknowledged she can be a fast driver at times.
“When I go 20 miles per hour, it’s super slow, and it’s a change,” Rog said. “The more of us who decide that we are going to go that speed, the more the folks behind us can’t go any faster, and we just model that for our neighbors and friends.”
Rog had sought slower speeds on Utica Avenue south of Westside Drive. The city staff report said the police department would post a rotating speed board and would conduct patrols on the street this year. In future years, staff plans to consider other measures to influence driver speed on the street.
