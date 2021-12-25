Not even the sky is the limit for the imagination of Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School students, but it’s a big part of it.
Students at the St. Louis Park school created art focused on the sky and space so brilliant that SkyDay, an international educational organization based in Illinois, named them as first-place winners in a competition along with a school in Chicago.
As a reward, the students at PSI and The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools gained the opportunity to speak with retired U.S. astronaut Nicole Stott about her time aboard the International Space Station and under the sea as an aquanaut. Students from the two institutions jointly connected via Zoom with Stott, who spoke from her land-based office, with a colorful spacesuit prominently displayed behind her.
During the Dec. 16 chat, students from the schools took turns asking her about how astronauts keep track of time, eat, drink and take care of other basic necessities as well as view the Earth below their swift-moving perch 250 miles above the planet.
The “SkyDay Fridays” initiative seeks to inspire students to contemplate climate, the sky and the air while making and posting their art online amid a global conversation with peers, said Ben Whitehouse, SkyDay president and executive director.
“The whole point of this is to connect young people to the one natural resource that truly connects us all, which is what the sky is,” said Whitehouse in a telephone interview from his native England.
While not everyone in the world can relate to a desert or rain forest experience, they all know about the sky, he continued.
“It only stands to reason we should take good care of this sky – after all it is not something high up in the sky, as we like to say,” he said, alluding to the atmosphere providing air to breathe in schools and playgrounds. “We swim through it just like fish swim through the ocean. It’s easy to forget that. We wanted to find a way to talk about our environment and about our responsibility to each other in a way that’s inspiring, beautiful, truthful.”
He added, “It’s hard to hate the sky – it’s hard to disrespect it.”
Even on a cloudy day, he said, “It’s still beautiful because there are a symphony of grays above you. You’ll never see the same day twice. It may look similar, but it’s not the same.”
There’s a reason Whitehouse views the sky so artistically. He describes himself online at whitehousestudio.com as a contemporary painter and video artist who also “seeks alternative exhibition spaces to engage new audiences.” The SkyDay educational platform, which he founded with Stott and a pair of scientists, came about through a conversation with the world-famous cello player Yo-Yo Ma that Whitehouse said inspired him to seek to integrate the arts with a focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Beyond the sky’s beauty, Whitehouse pointed out that the atmosphere protects all life on Earth from the harshness of space.
“It gives us everything we need to sustain life,” he said.
Schools from Africa, England, Europe and the United States have participated in SkyDay activities. The previous two schools to interview Stott hailed from Zimbabwe and the U.K. In determining the winners this month, Whitehouse said, “We were looking for a seriousness of engagement and creativity.”
In September, participating schools documented sky changes overhead in their communities. October focused on the Earthrise photo of our planet from the moon’s orbit and featured a poem by Amanda Gorman, national youth poet laureate of the United States, with students writing poems in response. November studied air quality and included an activity in which students created collages comparing the air quality in their communities and other locations in which they had an interest.
SkyDay seeks to promote a greater understanding of how the sky functions and its vulnerabilities while promoting the idea that the global community should come together to take care of the sky and environment, Whitehouse said.
PSI Talent Development Teacher Kim Wieber came across the SkyDay materials while seeking activities for students in grades three through five. She hoped the plans would help kids notice the sky, helping to spark their curiosity.
Upon learning of the competition, Wieber said, “We just kept going with it, and a very unexpected result was winning the prize.”
The lessons provided an education about the sky, geography involving the other schools involved internationally, history of the Apollo 8 spacecraft, science and poetry, Wieber noted. Given the school’s focus on Spanish immersion, students viewed photos of the sky in Spanish-speaking countries. Students could choose to write their poems in Spanish or English.
Along with comparing the relatively good air of Minneapolis to the air of other cities in November, students compared air contamination levels during forest fires last summer that affected the air quality in Minnesota and, to a higher degree, in California.
Upon winning the conversation with Stott, PSI students voted on which questions to ask the retired astronaut, eventually preparing five. The Zoom call made for prime viewing throughout the school, with students in grades three through five joining with younger students and kids quarantining at home in participating in the event.
Wieber anticipates the students will talk about the experience well into the future.
“It’s pretty rare to get to speak with an astronaut,” she observed. “It was a neat experience, and I’m glad that I was able to do it with the students and make this experience happen.”
Whitehouse said he believed the conversation brought joy to the students.
“It’s good for the kids, good for the school, good for the community,” he said. “I think we could all use something inspiring and uplifting in these troubling times, and that’s something we try to do.”
The student art is available at skydayproject.org. To search for PSI art, select “View Galleries” and select “Park Spanish Immersion 3-5” under the “Gallery” section.
