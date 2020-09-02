Tennis

St. Louis Park faces crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Aquila Park before hosting Metro West Conference favorite Chaska at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Park High School. 

BSM resumes its September schedule at Bloomington Jefferson at 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

Cross Country

St. Louis Park, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Jefferson will compete in the first race of the season at St. Louis Park Middle School at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. The Orioles will travel to Gale Woods Farms in Minnetrista to compete against Chanhassen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

Soccer

St. Louis Park will host Bloomington Kennedy at SLP Stadium in a Metro West Conference doubleheader Thursday, Sept. 3 beginning with boys’ at 5 p.m. followed by the girls at 7 p.m. 

Benilde-St. Margaret’s hosts Chanhassen in Metro West action on Thursday starting with the boys followed by the girls at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.

Swimming

Benilde-St. Margaret’s will open the girls swimming and diving season with a dual at Blake School’s Hopkins Campus at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

