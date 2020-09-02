Tennis
St. Louis Park faces crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Aquila Park before hosting Metro West Conference favorite Chaska at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Park High School.
BSM resumes its September schedule at Bloomington Jefferson at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Cross Country
St. Louis Park, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Jefferson will compete in the first race of the season at St. Louis Park Middle School at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. The Orioles will travel to Gale Woods Farms in Minnetrista to compete against Chanhassen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Soccer
St. Louis Park will host Bloomington Kennedy at SLP Stadium in a Metro West Conference doubleheader Thursday, Sept. 3 beginning with boys’ at 5 p.m. followed by the girls at 7 p.m.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s hosts Chanhassen in Metro West action on Thursday starting with the boys followed by the girls at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.
Swimming
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will open the girls swimming and diving season with a dual at Blake School’s Hopkins Campus at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.