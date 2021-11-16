Reigning Metro West champs eye a state trip for the first time since 2014 with new co-coaches
Benilde-St. Margaret’s didn’t ease into the girls hockey season, electing to face reigning Class AA state runner-up Andover on the Huskies home rink Nov. 11.
New co-head coaches are Kevin Gray and Kelly Pannek for the Red Knights, with Gray holding down the coaching duties while Pannek focuses on her national team duties leading up to the Beijing Olympics in February.
Pannek served as an assistant coach for her alma matter the last two seasons after one season helping coach Bloomington Jefferson. This year she is competing for a spot on the Olympic team through the residency program at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
Senior captains include defenseman Emma Peschel (Ohio State commit is also a member of the Team USA U18s), center Emma Hoen (Lindenwood commit), and wing Sophia Melsness (Merrimack commit) as they look for a fourth trip to state, the last coming in 2014 with Pannek as a key contributor.
The Red Knights went 12-4-3 last season including a 5-0-0 run to the Metro West Conference title and were runner-up to Edina in Section 6AA.
There is a blend of age and experience levels on the roster, which will be tested with what appears to be one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Look for three freshmen to make an impact with the varsity program, including defensemen LuLu Rucinski and Bailey Gray, along with freshman forward Kendal Hassler and sophomore forward Lizzy Hamel.
Season opener
The Red Knights (1-0) trailed 2-0 after a pair of late goals in the first period but senior Mary Zavoral (St. Thomas commit) put the visitors on the board just 37 seconds into the second period.
Andover’s Ella Boerger collected her second goal of the game less than five minutes into the third period to take a 3-1 lead.
Annie Juckniess and Melsness were given roughing minors while Andover’s Nora Sauer took a roughing double minor in the same exchange midway through the second period.
Lily Mortenson and Hoen set up Peschel’s goal coming at 16:25 to make it a one-goal game in the final minute of regulation.
Red Knights senior goaltender Allie Van Stelten made 25 saves while her Andover counterpart stopped 29-of-31 shots in the 3-2 victory for Andover.
BSM will welcome Warroad for the Nov. 19 home opener at 7:15 p.m. at the St. Louis Park Rec Center before hosting Wayzata on Nov. 23 with the same start time.
The Red Knights plan to take part in the Eden Prairie tournament Dec. 28-30 at the Eden Prairie Community Center.
