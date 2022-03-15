A Long Lake man has been charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle after an encounter with St. Louis Park police earlier this month.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Robert Jefferey Stark, 34, with a felony March 4, the day after the incident.
He was booked into Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail and bail was set at $20,000. The jail roster also states that the court set bail at $40,000 for another case against Stark involving Wayzata police with a charge of felony-level theft by swindle. Stark is facing a third felony charge involving Edina police and an accusation of theft.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Stark in the St. Louis Park case:
St. Louis Park police responded to a report of a suspicious male in a vehicle at about 8 p.m. March 3 in the parking lot at 3601 Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, which is the location of a Target store. Police later identified the individual as Stark.
Police said he had been in the driver’s seat of a Tesla sedan when they gave him verbal commands to exit the vehicle. Stark allegedly told officers to move their vehicles “so nobody gets hurt,” the criminal complaint states. Police said they heard him say, “I have a weapon, get back” and that they could see him “reaching around the vehicle while ignoring officers’ commands.”
Rather than exit his vehicle, Stark allegedly “backed his vehicle into an electric charging station and then abruptly fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner.”
Police said he drove at “normal speeds” as they followed the vehicle to a Methodist Hospital parking lot and then west on Excelsior Boulevard. At least three patrol vehicles activated their lights and sirens while Stark allegedly continued to drive away until police disabled the vehicle with a PIT maneuver, a “pursuit intervention technique” in which a police vehicle strikes the vehicle being chased to cause it to spin out.
Police arrested Stark and allegedly found 10 bladed weapons inside the vehicle “within arms’ reach of the driver’s seat.” Police allegedly also found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
