The soon-to-be Augsburg grad and 2018 Park grad is turning her passion into a career, catching the eye of the country’s top basketball coaches along the way
One way of describing a superstar athlete’s performance is by comparing them to an artist in the sense of the basketball is the brush, the court is the canvas and their play is the masterpiece artwork.
Kim Lindgren, an Augsburg senior and St. Louis Park native added to her portfolio as an artist by being commissioned to paint 60 basketballs as part of the Final Four festivities last week.
Using a variety of canvas from walls, skateboards, shoes, clothing, laptops and now basketballs, Lindgren describes her artistic style influenced by the fundamentals of graffiti and psychedelic art. This creates a pop-art fusion style, combining street art with a positive message, which has grown a loyal following. She was approached by creative agency 160over90 about the Final Four project with Mariott Bonvoy.
Thinking up 60 distinctive designs to hand-paint wasn’t tough for Lindgren, who created the artwork displayed during the WBCA Coaches Conference.
“I like to say ADHD is my superpower because I am constantly coming up with ideas,” she said. “It’s just how my brain works and I’m already engaged in creative practices like that already as a person who is super passionate about art.”
Sports have played a big part in Lindgren’s life – she was a multi-season volleyball captain for the Orioles and played two seasons at Augsburg before turning her full attention to developing her artwork.
On the business side of being an artist, Lindgren launched a clothing line called Kold Heart Clothing in 2019, using screen printing to apply designs. The brand closed in the spring of 2020, about the same time COVID-19 hit the United States.
She continued to make money through art by launching a custom shoe painting business called Kimberly Customs.
Through kimmyart.com she showcases a lot of her work that is for sale or ways to contact her for contract work in addition to two NFT (non-fungible transactions) collections through opensea.io.
Her site and business continue to build. “I’m not the type of person who functions well under other people’s terms,” Lindgren said. “I’m a person who needs the freedom to structure work on my terms and I have been able to do that successfully to this point.”
“[Officials with the coaches association event] saw I did paintings over random stuff, saw my style and it seemed to be fitting,” she said. “I could tell they liked my art and trusted my decision by giving me full creative range as long as they had something to do with basketball and travel. I went crazy and they let me run wild and I think it turned out to be successful.”
This isn’t the first high-profile project for the graphic arts major who has won several awards for her work, in addition to a recently completed mural on the Augsburg campus for her final senior project.
The artwork took five days to install after starting with sketches eight months earlier.
“It’s a visual representation of my personal story and creative inspiration – battling anorexia to abusive relationships and how to get through all of that. It’s heavily inspired by psychedelic art and intended to spark conversation.”
Lindgren was and remains inspired by several artists, including local artist Lesley Marlow along with Gwax and Marcus Alvarado to name a few. “To think of what Gwax does and is only in high school is insane and Marcus’ content inspires my psychedelic point.”
She will host a gallery reception to reveal and celebrate the mural at 6 p.m. May 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.