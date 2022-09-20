Park cross country to run at U’s Griak Invite on Friday
Three meets into the St. Louis Park cross country season and the team is ready for this Friday’s test at the largest meet in the country — the Roy Griak Invite at the University of Minnesota.
Park cross country to run at U’s Griak Invite on Friday
Three meets into the St. Louis Park cross country season and the team is ready for this Friday’s test at the largest meet in the country — the Roy Griak Invite at the University of Minnesota.
After opening the season at the 2-mile Rosemount Irish (girls sixth and boys 14th overall) Sept. 2, Park competed at the Steve Hoag Invite in Anoka Sept. 14.
The Park girls finished third among the 10 teams with 100 points, 41 points behind Forest Lake and 45 points behind champion St. Michael-Albertville.
Sophomore Nora Lindeman paced the team with a sixth-place finish in 19:23.2 while Forest Lake sophomore Norah Hushagen won the race in 18:21.2.
Orioles junior Jersey Miller was ninth in 19:51.3, sophomore Anna Healey was 25th in 21:03.9, junior Ruby Massie was 37th in 22:13.8 and sophomore Ellie Minnick completed the scoring with a 44th place finish in 22:45.2.
The boys were led by sophomore Paxon Myers with a ninth-place finish in 17:18.2 while Andover’s Aidan Gomes won the race in 16:13.1.
Senior Denly Lindeman was 15th in 17:44.2, sophomore William Carpenter was 40th in 18:42.1, sophomore Casey Howard was 49th in 18:51.2 and Hayden Long was 71st in 19:18.1.
The toughest field to date met the Orioles at the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Waconia High School at Crown College Sept. 15.
The girls placed fourth among the six-team field with Nora Lindeman finishing fourth overall in 19:52.99 as Bloomington Jefferson senior Megan Lee won with an 18:26.25 and Waconia junior Maddie Lage was second in 18:48.64.
Healey was 10th in 20:57.10, Miller was 16th in 21:23.75 and Massie was 21st in 22:05.43. A trio of Orioles finished within 14 seconds of each with senior Katie Nelson 31st in 23:22.51, Minnick 32nd in 23:26.05 and freshman Kaylee Crump 33rd in 23:37.28. The top four runners counted in the team points race.
The boys placed three points behind Chanhassen in sixth place with the four scorers finishing within six places of each other.
Myers was 20th in 18:14.99, Howard was 24th in 19:02.04, Carpenter was 25th in 19:10.14 and freshman Grant Haggerty was 26th in 19:30.54.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.