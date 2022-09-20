Park cross country to run at U’s Griak Invite on Friday

Three meets into the St. Louis Park cross country season and the team is ready for this Friday’s test at the largest meet in the country ­— the Roy Griak Invite at the University of Minnesota.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments