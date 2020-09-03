To the Editor:
As the summer winds down, I want to offer my highest compliment to the managers and staff at the St. Louis Park Aquatic Center. While most public pools decided to close for the season, they chose to open for July and August. And although that seemed risky to some, they adopted limits and procedures that allowed for social distancing and frequent sterilization. We attended quite often this summer and always felt extremely safe.
My kids love the water and enjoyed every minute of it. As we move forward into an unsure fall and winter, I am grateful for the fun and memories created at the pool this summer. We can’t wait until next year. Thank you, St. Louis Park and pool staff!
Marshall Thompson
St. Louis Park
