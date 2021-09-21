To the Editor:
The election is just a few weeks away, and early voting has begun as of Sept. 17. It might be tempting for St. Louis Park residents to overlook this election because many seats are uncontested, but I urge all Ward 3 residents to vote! There is a three-way race for the Ward 3 City Council seat, and there are significant differences among the candidates.
Sue Budd has been working for her platform of safe and affordable housing, racial equity and climate justice far longer than she has been running for office. Sue is a doer! I have been part of her team in St. Louis Park and Senate District 46. Under her leadership, we have taken action to advance affordable housing projects and to remove unfair practices with the “crime-free, drug-free” ordinance that caused her son to be wrongly evicted from Meadowbrook. Our team has worked hard to ensure our elected officials lead boldly. Sue Budd will be a bold leader to advance an agenda for equity and inclusion.
You don’t need to take my word for it, however. The League of Women Voters is hosting a City Council Candidate Forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, on Civic Channel 17 in St. Louis Park. It will be available online at www.parktv.org. Tune in and see for yourself the differences in the candidates.
Margaret Sullivan
St. Louis Park
