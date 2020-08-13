To the Editor:
It saddened my heart to hear that the St. Louis Park City Council would even be considering reorganizing or “fixing” our police department on any level. To suggest this idea is a disservice to our community, as well as to the department. The saying “don’t fix what ain’t broke” came to mind. The police department that we are lucky enough to call our own embraces the community policing policy. We have officers who are continually engaged with our youth, elders and neighborhoods. Many folks know their neighborhood officers by name.
What harm is done in praising, and to a point boasting, about the police department that we have in our city? It is not a break from the current climate to embrace a police department that is working on behalf of the safety and security of all its residents. It is OK, and completely possible, to support your police department for a job well done. Let the other surrounding cities try to emulate what a good thing we have going here! If there are specific issues, the department is open to suggestions. Conversely, if you have a positive experience with our police, share the praise!
In a city that strives to be cutting edge on various avenues, why not be a leader in advocating and supporting the 57 sworn officers and support staff that continue to provide our city with professional, reliable and compassionate service?
I started selling “Thank You SLP PD” signs four years ago. I continue to do so. Now more than ever, our police department needs to see that the community appreciates them and supports their efforts in maintaining our safety and overall well-being. Thank You SLP PD!
Jodi Johnston
St. Louis Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.