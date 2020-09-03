To the Editor:

I’d like to echo the view expressed by Jodi Johnston and Amy McCutcheon regarding the St. Louis Park Police Department – if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

I served on the St. Louis Park Police Advisory Commission for seven years, two years as chairman. Our very professional police liaison officer was Mike Harcey, now the chief of police. We only met one night every other month, there really isn’t much to discuss when the department is well-run. When we did talk about police policy, St. Louis Park was compared to the surrounding suburbs. I suspect it was out of professional courtesy that nothing was said about Minneapolis, but I got the impression that they operated in a different universe.

Misbehavior on the behalf of the Minneapolis Police Department does not require changing the operation of the St. Louis Park Police.

Steven Hansen

St. Louis Park

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments