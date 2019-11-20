St. Louis Park High School students rehearse “Legally Blonde: The Musical” Nov. 13 in the school auditorium. The play opened Nov. 15 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 24, at the school, 6425 W. 33rd St. in St. Louis Park. Evening performances will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23. A matinée will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Tickets will be available at the door. They are free with student ID for all St. Louis Park High School students, $7 for all other students and senior citizens, and $10 for adults. Tickets are available online in advance at slplegally.eventbrite.com and at the high school’s box office 30 minutes prior to the performance.

