Park students embrace Jeremy Boone’s Desire to Lead program
This fall students at St. Louis Park High School took part in a different kind of leadership program.
Instead of current captains and those in experienced leadership roles, head strength and conditioning coach and biology teacher Jessica Gust helped guide the next group of prospective leaders through Jeremy Boone’s Desire to Lead program. The Dec. 14 livestream on Facebook here.
“This is not your run of the mill leadership curriculum,” Gust said in an email earlier last week. “It has been extremely challenging for the athletes and Jeremy pulls no punches when it comes to helping these young athletes.”
Boone works with several professional and collegiate sports organizations on leadership training and his list of guest speakers for this program included former NFL player DeAngelo Williams and General Robert Neller, among others.
In addition to weekly Zoom meetings since mid-September with all 800-plus participates across the nation (and Canada), each site leader (Gust for Park) fostered discussions and small group projects to learn and develop the skills necessary to be a leader into the future.
The group working on the capstone project included Christian Arteaga, Rachel Katzovitz, Liam Rapp, Lily Olson, Robert Pearlman, Jordan McMahon, Jamillah Berry, Ayelet Prottas and Averie Chism. Also taking part were Ayelet Prottas, Deontez Ross Jr, Freya Wade, Maia Seidel, Miles Nordling, Stella Rostal and Vesna Dennison.
The course culminated with a final two-week capstone community service project as a way to give back to those who have helped them.
A Livestream of the final Desire to Lead — Community Service Projects took place Dec. 14 (Facebook.com/WinningLeader) where the various groups shared their progress on projects.
Using tools learned through the program, students had to develop an obtainable project, execute it and then report back on the outcome to the entire Desire to Lead. Boone then chose the top project to receive a predetermined award.
Gust said the Park group took the challenge seriously, meeting every couple of days to ensure tasks were being accomplished on time with an eye toward the final goal.
“It’s amazing how adaptable everyone has been throughout this,” she said. The students took ownership of the project while she only stepped in when necessary, setting up a Venmo to accept donations.
Classmates had to produce all aspects of the project from ideas to execution to show what they learned from the duration of the program. After the two weeks, Boone chose the top project during a livestream on Facebook to showcase all of the capstone projects. Venmo: @SLPD2LWinterAccessoryDrive
The group at Park set an obtainable goal of raising $200 plus collecting as many winter accessories to distribute as possible. One week into the program they lined tables inside Gusts’ biology classroom with donated hats, mittens and scarves ready to go out to those in need.
Update: The group collected 423 items and raised an additional $200 to help a student and their family with an urgent need.
Donations were accepted inside Door 1 at the high school, the student office, or through a Venmo account. “The kids created a form to use for those who didn’t want to drop off items so we can go pick them up,” Gust said.
The drive was originally set to finish Dec. 11 but knowing the need is great, they plan to continue accepting items. “The tough part was finding organizations to take donations. What we found is they don’t necessarily want the items but they want the money,” Gust said.
Leadership program
Each school year the Metro West Conference offers leadership training for each captain but due to distance learning that program was not offered this fall.
Gust got the OK to participate in the Desire to Lead program from activities director Andy Ewald after learning what it entailed and that it came at no cost to the school or participants.
“The timing of this was huge,” she said. “The immediate value to give kids something to belong to knowing that when they committed to participating they didn’t know what sports or a season would look like.”
For Lily Olson, the virtual aspect of the course was incredible. “We all had the opportunity to connect with hundreds of other athletes across the country in the same position as all of us,” she said. “The ability to share ideas, learn endless new things and encourage everyone along the way was very inspiring.”
Without the virtual aspect, she says the opportunity, “to expand our bubble and meet new people, as well as, open our minds to new lessons and perspectives wouldn’t have been possible.”
A big highlight for Olson was the Zoom breakout rooms to form relationships with others. “It pushed us to talk to new people, share our missions, and give feedback to help our peers grow as well.”
One theme Olson took away from the program was that all improvement and growth starts with the truth. “You are going to make more growth progress when you start first with an honest assessment of where you are at.”
Her role in the winter accessory drive was communicating with the school to make sure there was a safe and easy spot for students to donate items.
Jordan McMahon echoed Olson’s positive feedback from interacting with others in a similar situation.
“It was a lot more comforting knowing that my struggled were shared with a majority of the other athletes as well,” he said, adding the mission around serving the community was another big highlight. “It’s cool connecting and working together with other kids my age to do something good for the community.”
From the leadership sessions, McMahon took away a great lesson in life. “To improve you don’t need motivation. You need truth, trust, and self-discipline. I also took away that as a leader, if you want to lead your teammates, you first need to have the connection and trust between the two of you, if not you may come across as disrespectful.”
McMahon’s role in the winter accessory drive was to find places to donate the accessories and played a role in using the monetary donations to pick out and purchase more items to donate.
In addition to Park, Gust’s colleague at Dassel-Cokato High School, Amanda Berg, also led a group of students.
Gust asked the Park coaches to nominate someone from their team who had the potential to be a leader, not necessarily someone who already was in a leadership role but someone with the potential.
Part of the invitation was a commitment to participate as much as possible.
“To have at least something to keep them focused was nice and not a totally negative situation,” Gust said. “This allowed them to focus some of that energy without practice. It gave them a chance to think about their sport, what they can do for their sport while participating in a group setting.”
The Park group met weekly or more, followed up by national Zoom calls with Boone every other week where he would guide the conversation. On the weeks without the national call, participants met for smaller accelerator sessions. Groups were broken down by several factors — gender, sport, age and more for specific discussions to foster conversations from across the country.
“It was super fun to interact with kids from all over the place,” Gust said.
