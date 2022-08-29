After falling to Holy Angels in five sets in the Section 6AAA semifinals and compiling an 18-11 record, coach Michael Becker has a very strong group back for his third season.
Becker is excited to see how his group matches up against another brutally difficult Metro West Conference where he believes Chaska will be the favorite again with a strong core and new players ready to compete.
The level of play in Section 6AAA will again be high where he believes the New Prague, Delano, Holy Angels and the Red Knights should be playing for a spot in the state tournament. “All of those teams have a proven track record or a strong squad of returners,” Becker said.
The Red Knights have a lot of stability in the program with seven starters back including four seniors and three juniors who led the team in kills, blocks, assists and aces.
Captains include seniors Lily Eigner and Michaela Dooley along with junior Izzy Saffert.
Dooley, a defensive specialist, led the squad with 324 digs and 39 aces to garner All-Metro West Conference and CCX Media All-Area team recognization.
Eigner, an outside hitter, led the team with 274 kills and after All-Conference and CCX Media All-Area selections in 2020, she was named to the Honorable Mention list for both awards last season.
Saffert split time as a defensive specialist and outside hitter last season while compiling 144 digs and 66 kills.
Anchoring the middle of the net is senior Sierre Lumpkin who finished with 182 kills and a team-best 59 blocks to garner All-Conference Honorable Mention honors.
Senior setter/right side hitter Anna Lervick returns after generating 369 assists, 93 kills and 114 digs. She led the squad with 40 aces as an All-Conference selection.
Junior setter Ellery Clark led the team with 389 assists and 160 digs and classmate right side hitter/outside Erica Lee added 100 kills and 39 blocks.
Clark and Saffert were selected to participated in the USA Volleyball All-Star tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma as part of the North Country Region.
The Red Knights opened at home against Minneapolis Southwest Aug. 25 and traveled to Washburn Aug. 27 before opening the Metro West schedule against Bloomington Jefferson at the Haben Center on Sept. 8.
BSM will compete at various weekend tournaments starting with the Southwest Minnesota Challenge on the Southwest Minnesota State campus in Marshall Sept. 9-10. The Red Knights will play at the Chan Invite on Oct. 1 and host the BSM Red Knight Invite on Oct. 15.
Opener success
BSM opened the season with a 3-1 win over Minneapolis Southwest inside the Haben Center on Aug. 25.
The Lakers won the opening set 25-23 before the Red Knights rallied to win the next three sets 25-14, 25-19 and 25-14.
Erica Lee led BSM with 13 kills followed by Lumpkin with 11 kills and Eigner with eight kills. Lumpkin, Eigner and Maggie Wozniak each had five blocking assists while Lee had four blocking assists.
Lumpkin and Lee were the only players to record solo blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.