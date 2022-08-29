After falling to Holy Angels in five sets in the Section 6AAA semifinals and compiling an 18-11 record, coach Michael Becker has a very strong group back for his third season.

BSM senior middle Sierre Lumpkin led the team with 59 blocks while adding 182 kills to garner All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2021.

Becker is excited to see how his group matches up against another brutally difficult Metro West Conference where he believes Chaska will be the favorite again with a strong core and new players ready to compete.

