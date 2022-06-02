A Lakeville woman has been charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting a police officer in St. Louis Park.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office charged Leighandra Jaydee Tomasetti, 22, with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer with demonstrable bodily harm. The charge states that Tomasetti allegedly assaulted a peace officer “while that officer was effecting a lawful arrest or executing a duty imposed upon him by law, and inflicted demonstrable bodily harm upon the officer.”
Tomasetti has been released from custody with no bail required, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Tomasetti:
A St. Louis Park police officer responded to a call at a hotel in St. Louis Park shortly before noon May 21. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a caller who said that he and Tomasetti had been in a verbal argument.
The officer noticed the man “had scratches on his face” and became concerned an assault between strangers had occurred, the document states. The police officer believed that Tomasetti was the aggressor and told her to put her hands behind her back, the criminal complaint continues.
Tomasetti allegedly “cocked her right arm and punched” the officer in the right cheek with a closed fist. While the officer sought to place handcuffs on her, she allegedly grabbed the officer’s hair and pulled some hair off his head.
The police officer had a red right cheek and a scratch on his forehead, the document says. Tomasetti allegedly admitted to punching the officer after police read her rights to her.
