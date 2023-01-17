Minnesota Rep. Larry Kraft increased his national profile almost immediately after he took his oath of office at the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Kraft, a former St. Louis Park council member who joined the Minnesota House this month, posted a 12-second video on his @larrykraftslp TikTok profile that racked up 1.9 million views and nearly 374,000 hearts.
Labeled as an attempt by Minnesota Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL-Minneapolis) to teach his fellow legislator how to use the House electronic voting system, the two DFLers mimic the words of a Bo Burnham song called “Microwave Popcorn.” The song features Burnham, a comedian, rapping in an exasperated fashion about how to make popcorn in the microwave.
Kraft’s posted comment on the video states, “Thanks to my ~patient~ seatmate for showing me the ropes on my first day in the MN House!”
In a subsequent video, Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman assumes the role of instructor lip-syncing Burnham’s words while ostensibly teaching Kraft how to drop a bill into a hopper to be formally introduced. A comically angry Hornstein pops in to make a cameo at the end.
In response to a comment for the original video asking if he could show how electronic voting actually does work, Kraft recorded a 37-second video demonstrating how he used a button at his House chamber desk to cast a vote in support of the CROWN Act, which aims to bar discrimination based on hair style and texture. The acronym stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”
In another, longer video with about 89,000 views, Kraft responds to questions TikTok viewers had about the original viral video. He explains he and Hornstein had not been actively at work at the moment of filming since they had been celebrating after the swearing-in ceremony. He lists some of his top priorities, like addressing climate change and youth involvement with government.
To that end, his first introduced bill would allow 16-year-old and 17-year-old Minnesotans to register to vote ahead of their 18th birthdays, allowing them to easily cast ballots when they reach the voting age.
“I’m just super excited about it because I’m so interested in having young people more involved in the government,” Kraft said in an interview with Sun Newspapers.
While reportedly inspired in part due to a TikTok video by Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, Kraft indicated a voter registration rally students put on at St. Louis Park High School helped inspire the bill as well. While only a smattering of students at the event he and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan attended were 18 and could register to vote, he said nearly all of the attendees would have been eligible to pre-register if the bill he is introducing had been the state law.
Swift legislation
His time on the St. Louis Park City Council also helped familiarize him with statewide issues like affordable housing, race equity, solar power policy and cannabis law, he noted. But he indicated the fast pace at the Legislature came as a surprise.
“It is certainly like drinking from a fire hose,” he said. “You’re all of a sudden thrown into the thick of it, and we’re trying to get so much done given the trifecta that there’s a lot of things happening.”
DFL control of the state House, Senate and governor’s office has meant that bills that might have stalled ahead of negotiations between DFL and Republican leaders in the past are moving swiftly through the legislative process.
For example, Kraft noted the swift passage of a tax bill that lines up Minnesota tax law with federal changes to the tax code. Bills that passed the Minnesota House last year but stalled in the Minnesota Senate are also being tweaked for potential passage this year.
Kraft is the vice chair of the House Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee, which is considering a bill that would call for electricity to be 100% carbon-free by 2040. He is also on committees relating to sustainable infrastructure, commerce and transportation.
Some utilities have expressed concerns about their ability to move to carbon-free electrical generation by 2040, rather than previous plans to meet the goal by 2050. However, Kraft noted that the bill would allow an “off-ramp” that would allow power companies to bring concerns to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission if problems arise.
“I’m confident based on what I know and where I think that technology is going that there’s a path to get there,” Kraft said of future strategies to store power from renewable sources.
His work on a St. Louis Park ordinance that regulates the sale of THC edibles helped inform his views on greater state legalization of cannabis. He has focused on advocating for protections designed to keep the products away from underage individuals.
Additionally, he said, “We need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to stamp out the illicit market, right, where you can have things that are really unhealthy for people, that can cause damage.”
For example, he said taxes should not be so high that they create an incentive for a black market to continue to exist in the state for cannabis products.
Considering his experience at the Capitol thus far, he said, “For someone that’s curious and inquisitive and likes information and data, sometimes it’s like being a kid in a candy store.”
He said he has to ensure he focuses on his priorities during the busy legislative session.
Along with working on TikTok videos with his millennial neighbor, Kraft plans to continue working on a podcast with co-host Abby Finis called City Climate Corner. Available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, the show focuses on environmental efforts governments are taking throughout the world, from solar development at the Red Lake Nation in Minnesota to climate change adaptation in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. While his podcast does not have the reach of his viral video, Kraft said communicating with the right listeners can make a difference.
He said, “For one city to do something that they weren’t going to do is significant.”
