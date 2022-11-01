Benilde-St. Margaret’s football team made it 2-0 in Section 5AAAA play following Saturday’s 25-7 win at No. 2 St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha/Blake.

Benilde-St. Margaret's won twice over the last week after going 0-8 during the regular season to earn a rematch with Holy Angels with a trip to state on the line.

The win moves the Red Knights into a week five rematch against top-seeded Holy Angels. BSM lost to the Holy Angels 41-7 Sept. 30.

