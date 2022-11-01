Benilde-St. Margaret’s football team made it 2-0 in Section 5AAAA play following Saturday’s 25-7 win at No. 2 St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha/Blake.
The win moves the Red Knights into a week five rematch against top-seeded Holy Angels. BSM lost to the Holy Angels 41-7 Sept. 30.
The Red Knights scored 25 unanswered points on Saturday after the Wolfpack scored first in the opening quarter.
Knowing the tough front seven of the SMB defense would be tough to run against, coach Sean McMenomy and the staff found ways to get points through the air as the defense was solid.
BSM quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah completed 20-of-28 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. John Shull caught a 7-yard score in the second quarter. Yogarajah found Luke Guggenberger on an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 23-7 as the receiver led the team with eight catches for 139 yards.
Elliot Huether and Xavier Lumpkin each had three catches for 35 and 63 yards, respectively.
Junior Carson Ray was credited for a safety for the final scoring play of the game.
Nic Kalb ran for 84 yards and caught a 12-yard pass.
Yogarajah completed 13 passes for 130 yards and three interceptions in the previous meeting with Holy Angels. Jon Gettel scored the lone touchdown, finishing with 67 yards on nine carries.
