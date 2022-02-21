Benilde-St. Margaret’s earned its 10th state dance title in jazz Feb. 18 and followed that up Feb. 19 with the program’s first-ever high kick state medal finishing second. The Knightettes competed in Class AA at the meet hosted at Target Center in Minneapolis.
A second-place finish in Class AA high kick is a first for BSM
After a runner-up finish at the 2021 state dance team jazz meet, Benilde-St. Margaret’s picked up its 10th state dance title at Target Center on Friday.
The Knightettes won the Class AA state jazz title ahead of runner-up Orono and third-place Totino-Grace and built on that success by earning the program’s first-ever state high kick medal finishing second.
The team had four members named to the All-Tournament squad including seniors Lol Landry ad Emily Zagaros in jazz and senior Sadie Witterschein and junior Gabby Nyquist for high kick.
BSM was runner-up in jazz and high kick to Chaska at the five-team Metro West Conference Championships Dec. 18 at New Prague High School.
BSM qualified for state by winning jazz and high kick at the Section 3AA meet at North Branch High School Feb. 18. BSM won the jazz routine with 5 points over runner-up Totino-Grace (10 points) and third-place Chisago Lakes (15 points) among the 12-team field. In high kick, BSM had the top score of 5.5 points followed by Totino-Grace (8.5 points) and Chisago Lakes (14 points).
The Knightettes captured the Edina Invitational title Jan. 8 in jazz, ahead of Orono and Mound Westonka in second and third places, respectively among the 13 teams.
One week later, BSM won a three-way tie-breaker at the Totino-Grace Invitational as Sauk Rapids-Rice and Totino-Grace all scored 6 points among the 10-team field. In high kick, BSM placed fourth with 9 points. Austin took the top spot with 6 points, Sauk Rapids-Rice was second (7 points) and Totino-Grace was third (8.5 points).
