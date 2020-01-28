While held by his dad, St. Louis Park resident Adam Snyder, Elijah Snyder, 2, eats a s’more by a fire during the St. Louis Park Rotary Club’s BundledUp! Winter Fun Day Jan. 25 at Oak Hill Park in St. Louis Park. The event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, hockey and ice-skating, hot cocoa and snacks, among other attractions. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
