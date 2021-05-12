Veteran Whitney Browne scores twice in NPSL debut at Park Stadium
Joy Athletic Club not only played its inaugural game at St. Louis Park Stadium Saturday evening but came away with a 4-1 win over Dakota Fusion.
Behind a pair of first-half goals from 28-year-old forward Whitney Browne (third minute and 30th minute), Emmanuel Iwe added a third goal in the opening half. Philip Caputo closed out the scoring with a goal in the 56th minute. Browne added an assist in the impressive start.
Director Ted Kroeten said it was an exciting start for the franchise, based in St. Louis Park.
“At the team dinner the night before we talked about how he’s gone through a lot of this and now he’s the man,” Kroeten said of Browne, the Minnesota Mr. Soccer award winner in 2008 and an Osseo High School graduate. “No doubt he was ready for the challenge. He’s such a humble and honest person, he’s a very good model for the younger kids.”
Browne played two seasons at Garden City Community College where he was an NJCAA All-American in 2010 before playing at Dayton in 2011 and eventually transferring to Wisconsin-Green Bay for his senior season.
He was assisted on the opening goal by Caputo, a 2020 Eagan High School graduate with global experience after attending Colegio Anchieta in Porto Alegre, Brazil in 2018.
Iwe has professional experience with Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) and will play for St. Cloud State in the fall.
Kroeten explained they are modeling the team in a European U23 format, which is also used by the Olympics for soccer. Teams are allowed no more than three players over age 23. “We knew we wanted a couple of older guys [on the roster],” said Kroeten, who also serves as one of four assistant coaches alongside head coach Arinze Ezirike. “This is an extension of Joy of the People, 60% of the roster comes from those who played for Joy previously.”
They are also going beyond the club with other young players to supplement the 26-player roster.
The final team was named three weeks ago after an extended trial period to determine who would make the final roster, which was whittled down from 140 trial players. “In a natural way we let them see the level of play this was going to be and they could either stay or drop out,” Kroeten said. “We were joking that nobody wanted to play Joy until we formed Joy Athletic because everyone wants the glamorous stuff [tournaments, kits, travel, etc.] So it was nice to see a lot of people interested and the coaches did a great job with the process.”
Several players have ties to the area, including Iwe, Dennis Mensah (Bloomington Kennedy grad), Marco Corona Duran, Philip Caputo and assistant coach Lioul Minas.
They played a few scrimmages along with some futsal to help develop the patterns of play to break pressure, which was on display Saturday.
Two former St. Louis Park High School standouts are on the mend in Bennett Kouame and Zinefdine Kroeten. Kroeten played one season at the University of Missouri-Kansas City before transferring to St. Cloud State and was on the field for the season opener. Kouame has about one month left on his recovery from foot surgery.
Ted Kroeten estimates the crowd at the stadium was a couple hundred strong. “We’ve never done this before, from selling merchandise to game-day experience and with COVID-19 restrictions, it’s made it tough,” he said, happy to see fans in the stands. Despite not being able to use the scoreboard or some of the interactive activities planned, the opener went well. They sold out of all 20 hoodies available. Joy hired CCX TV to broadcast games with commentary from Charlie Beattie.
Joy Athletic Club is part of the seven-team North Conference Division playing in the West Region Conference of the National Premier Soccer League. Along with Dakota Fusion FC and Joy Athletic Club; the teams include Minneapolis City SC (home matches at Augsburg University), Med City FC (Rochester), LC Aris FC (La Crosse, Wisconsin), Duluth FC and Sioux Falls Thunder FC.
Joy SLP remains at home this week facing LC Aris FC at St. Louis Park Stadium, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15 before the first away game against Duluth FC at Duluth Denfield Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Joy SLP hosts Sioux Falls at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2 before a highly anticipated match against neighbor Minneapolis City SC at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Additional home matches are June 26 (versus Duluth) and July 7 (versus Med City FC) both start at 7 p.m.
