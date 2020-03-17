Park junior led the squad on and off the court
St. Louis Park junior guard Paris Johnson was named the Metro West Conference Player of the Year, an honor voted on by coaches of the seven programs.
The respect for Johnson was apparent all season, according to Park coach David Breitenbucher.
“Paris is an extremely talented basketball player,” the Orioles coach said. “I believe every coach in the Metro West had to game plan for SLP by trying to take away Paris. Many games he would be face-guarded by our opponents and still managed to average 19 points.”
Johnson is appreciative of the opportunity and is humble about the honor.
“I do my best to help impact or have teammates look up to me,” he said. “It means a lot to me for not only my coaches but other coaches to notice my play and hard work.”
Johnson was one of two returning starters joining senior captain Cole Ewald to help guide the team to a 12-16 overall record. The Orioles placed third in the conference with an 8-4 record a season after posting a 19-9 overall record and were second in the conference.
“He was most deserving of this award,” Breitenbucher said of Johnson who led the team with 19.1 points per game.
He had 20 games with at least 20 points including a season-high 29 points in a 63-61 win at Robbinsdale Cooper Jan. 30.
Johnson led the way with 22 points in the third meeting of the season with Cooper in the Section 6-4A semifinals on March 6. Another close game, Cooper won 63-61.
Splitting the regular-season meetings gave the Orioles the confidence needed to stay with them in sections.
“We knew exactly what to expect and we knew exactly what our game plan was,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the leaders he looks up to at this point of his career are the captains (Ewald and Aaron Ellingson) saying: “They showed lots of leadership and they always made sure things were good with everybody on the team in practice and games so I just take after them and do the same.”
In addition to the success on the court, Breitenbucher said Johnson, “As a leader of this program, I am very proud to say that we have young men like Paris. Not only a great basketball talent but a great kid who represents us well. Is he one of the nicest young men I coached.”
Johnson joins 2017 Park grad Cire Mayfield on the list of conference MVPs.
“It adds lots of meaning behind it because knowing he won it makes me want to win more than him so it’s just a competition when it comes to stuff like that with me so I plan to win the award also next year,” Johnson said.
Mayfield is a sophomore at Bethany Lutheran College. This season he was named MVP of the All-Tournament team at California Lutheran’s Tournament, UMAC Player of the Week and First-Team All-Conference. As a freshman in 2018-19, Mayfield garnered First-Team All-Conference and UMAC Newcomer of the Year.
